TISS Postpones 86th Convocation Ahead of Chief Guest CJI Surya Kant’s Visit, Students Cite Protest Concerns
TISS has postponed its 86th convocation ceremony, which was scheduled for August 2 with Chief Justice Surya Kant as the chief guest. While the institute cited “unforeseen circumstances,” students have alleged the decision was linked to concerns over possible protests, leaving many facing financial losses and uncertainty.
Chief Justice Surya Kant was scheduled to attend the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) 86th convocation ceremony on August 2 before it was postponed just two days earlier. While the institute did not specify a clear reason for the postponement, students have claimed that TISS feared possible protests from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Students further said they were not informed about the Chief Justice’s visit and that no discussions regarding protests had taken place on or off campus. The postponement has caused a stir among graduating students and their families.
The institute emailed students two days before the convocation, informing them that the ceremony had been postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Later that day, TISS also published an official notice on its website, stating that the decision was taken in the “best and long-term interest of the Institute as well as preserving the wellbeing of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, guests, and campus life.”
Students Say They Will Have To Bear Financial Burdens, Institute Promises Examination of Such Cases
Several students claimed they had travelled long distances and booked train and flight tickets, hotels, while some had also taken leave from work to attend the once-in-a-lifetime milestone. They were later informed that the ceremony had been postponed. One student claimed they might not be able to attend the convocation if it is held on another date.
“Some students requested that the institute issue degree certificates and final marksheets without the ceremony, but that was declined. Many of us may not be able to travel again if the convocation is held on another date,” a student told the media.
In its official notice, the institute said it would examine requests related to financial hardship on a case-by-case basis.
“TISS fully supports its students and will examine requests related to financial hardship arising from the postponement on a case-to-case basis, in accordance with applicable rules. We have already communicated to graduating students via email on this matter,” the institute said.
TISS Says Diverse Modes of Organising Convocation Possible
TISS further said it is in the process of rescheduling the convocation at the earliest possible date and is exploring “diverse modes” of organising the ceremony.
“The Institute is also in process to reschedule the Convocation at the earliest possible date. We are also exploring diverse modes of organising the convocation. The revised dates will be announced shortly to the graduating students,” the institute said.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.