TISS Postpones 86th Convocation Ahead of Chief Guest CJI Surya Kant’s Visit, Students Cite Protest Concerns

TISS has postponed its 86th convocation ceremony, which was scheduled for August 2 with Chief Justice Surya Kant as the chief guest. While the institute cited “unforeseen circumstances,” students have alleged the decision was linked to concerns over possible protests, leaving many facing financial losses and uncertainty.

Chief Justice Surya Kant was scheduled to attend the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) 86th convocation ceremony on August 2 before it was postponed just two days earlier. While the institute did not specify a clear reason for the postponement, students have claimed that TISS feared possible protests from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Students further said they were not informed about the Chief Justice’s visit and that no discussions regarding protests had taken place on or off campus. The postponement has caused a stir among graduating students and their families. The institute emailed students two days before the convocation, informing them that the ceremony had been postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Later that day, TISS also published an official notice on its website, stating that the decision was taken in the “best and long-term interest of the Institute as well as preserving the wellbeing of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, guests, and campus life.”

Students Say They Will Have To Bear Financial Burdens, Institute Promises Examination of Such Cases Several students claimed they had travelled long distances and booked train and flight tickets, hotels, while some had also taken leave from work to attend the once-in-a-lifetime milestone. They were later informed that the ceremony had been postponed. One student claimed they might not be able to attend the convocation if it is held on another date. “Some students requested that the institute issue degree certificates and final marksheets without the ceremony, but that was declined. Many of us may not be able to travel again if the convocation is held on another date,” a student told the media. In its official notice, the institute said it would examine requests related to financial hardship on a case-by-case basis.