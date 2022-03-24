TISSNET 2022 Results and Response Sheets Released at tiss.edu

TISSNET 2022: TISSNET 2022 Results have been announced on the official website of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. Students who have appeared for the TISSNET 2022 exams can visit the official website of TISS to check the TISSNET 2022 Exam Results. Along with the TISSNET 2022 Results, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences has also issued the TISSNET 2022 Response sheets on the website.

Candidates can check the TISSNET 2022 Results by entering the login details in the TISSNET 2022 Result link provided on the official website. Candidates who have qualified the TISSNET 2022 exams will now be called for the online assessment rounds for the final admission process.

Candidates can check their TISSNET 2022 Results and Response sheets through the link given on the homepage - tiss.edu. A direct link for students to check the TISSNET 2022 Results is also available on this page.

TISSNET 2022 Results - Direct Link

Steps to check TISSNET 2022 Results

The TISSNET 2022 exams were conducted on February 26, 2022. Students who have appeared for the TISSNET 2022 exams can visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TISSNET 2022 Results.

Step 1: Visit the TISSNET official website

Step 2: Click on the TISSNET 2022 Result link provided on the homepage or click on the direct link provided here

Step 3: The Result login screen will be displayed

Step 4: Enter the TISSNET 2022 Login ID (Email) and Password

Step 5: The TISSNET 2022 Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the TISSNET 2022 Results for further reference

Details on the TISSNET 2022 Scorecard

The TISSNET 2022 Scorecard will include various details of the candidates and the scores secured in the TISSNET 2022 exams. The TISSNET 2022 Scorecard details include

Candidate name and Registration Number

TISSNET 2022 Exam details

Section-wise marks secured

Qualifying status of the candidate

Candidates can also check the TISSNET 2022 Response sheets of the exams conducted on February 26, 2022. To check the response sheets students are required to submit a fee of Rs. 200/- after logging in using the Login ID (email) and Password. It must be noted that the TISSNET 2022 Response sheets can be viewed only after the submission of the requisite fee.

