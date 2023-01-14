TISSNET 2023 Application Deadline Extended till 28 Jan, Know How to Apply Here

TISSNET 2023 Application Form: As per the latest updates, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has extended the registration date for National Entrance Test (NET). Now, candidates can fill out the TISSNET 2023 application form till January 28, 2023. Thus, the remaining candidates must fill out the application form on the official website i.e. tiss.edu. Earlier, the last date was January 15, 2023.

TISSNET 2023 exam will be conducted on February 25 from 2.00 pm to 3.40 pm. . Those who qualify for stage 1 will be eligible for stage 2. Candidates can pay the TISSNET 2023 application fee in online mode only. They can use various mediums such as credit card, debit card, and net banking. However, the TISSNET 2023 Admit Card will be available from February 16, 2023.

TISSNET 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill TISSNET 2023 Application Form?

Tata Institute has extended the TISSNET 2023 registration date till January 28, 2023. Thus, candidates must fill out the TISSNET application form 2023 at tiss.edu. soon. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Step 2: Register with the required details

Step 3: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 4: Fill out TISSNET 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit and take a few printouts

TISSNET 203 Exam

TISSNET is conducted for admissions to Masters (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated ) Programmes. It is a computer-based test with 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQ). TISS-NET 2023 will be held on February 25, 2023, from 2 pm to 3.40 pm across several centers located in different parts of India.

Meanwhile, TISSNET 2023 mock test has been released on the official website i.e. tiss.edu. Thus, candidates can start practicing for the exam and make themselves familiar with the CBT mode.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023: MBBS Internship Cut-Off Date Extended, NBE Confirms, Check Notice Here