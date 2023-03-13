    TISSNET 2023: Final Answer Key Releases Today at tiss.edu, Get Direct Link Here

    TISSNET 2023: Final Answer Key Releases Today at tiss.edu
    TISSNET Final Answer Key 2023: Tata Institute of Social Sciences will release the final answer key of TISSNET today on March 13, 2023 in online mode. Candidates can download the final TISSNET 2023 answer key from the official website - tiss.edu. They have to use their login credentials to download their final TISSNET 2023 answer key. 

    The TISS NET provisional answer key was released on March 3. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till March 8, 2023. Based on TISSNET 2023 final answer key, TISS will announce the result in online mode at the official website soon. The TISSNET 2023 result date is expected to be announced soon. 

    TISSNET 2023 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Final TISSNET Answer Key 

    March 13, 2023

    TISS NET Result 

    To Be Notified 

    How To Download Final TISSNET 2023 Answer Key? 

    The final answer key of TISS NET is likely to release in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download the TISSNET final answer key 2023 by following the below-mentioned steps - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of TISS - tiss.edu.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the tab - TISSNET - Candidate Portal.
    • 3rd Step - On the new page, login with the required credentials.
    • 4th Step - A pdf file with TISS NET final answer key will appear on the screen. 
    • 5th Step - Download and save it for future reference. 

    TISS National Entrance Test (TISS NET) 2023

    This year, TISS NET exam was conducted on February 25, 2023, from 2 to 3.40 pm. After the release of final answer key, the officials will announce the TISSNET result 2023. Candidates can check the result by using their registration number and password or date of birth. TISSNET is held for admission to MA programmes offered by the 17 schools and two centres of the Tata Institute of Social Science located in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland, and Chennai (Banyan).  

