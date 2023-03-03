    TISSNET 2023: Provisional Answer Key Released at tiss.edu, Know How to Download Here

    TISSNET 2023: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the provisional answer key of TISSNET today, March 3, 2023. Candidates can now check and download the TISSNET 2023 provisional answer key from the official website- tiss.edu. Check complete details here

    Updated: Mar 3, 2023 12:04 IST
    TISSNET 2023: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has issued the provisional answer key of TISSNET today, March 3, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who appeared for the TISSNET 2023 examination can now check and download it from the official website- tiss.edu. As per the recent updates, candidates will also have the option to raise objections against the TISSNET 2023 provisional answer key. 

    TISSNET 2023 Provisional Answer Key - Direct Link 

    TISSNET 2023 Important Dates

    Candidates can check the TISSNET 2033 important dates in the table given below:

    Events

    Dates

    TISS NET 2023 Provisional Answer Key

    March 3, 2023

    Last Date to Raise Questions against TISSNET Provisional Answer Key

    March 8, 2023

    Announcement of TISSNET 2023 Final Answer Key

    March 13, 2023

     How to Download the TISSNET 2023 Provisional Answer Key?

    Candidates who appeared for the TISSNET 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the provisional answer key.

    • Step 1: Visit the official website- admissions.tiss.edu.
    • Step 2: Now, click on the PG programmes and then click on TISSNET 2023 Provisional Answer Key link available on the screen
    • Step 3: Login using the necessary details i.e. Email ID, Password
    • Step 4: The TISSNET 2023 provisional answer key will appear on the screen
    • Step 5: Cross-check all the answers from TISSNET 2023 answer key and download it 
    • Step 6: Take a few printouts of the TISSNET 2023 provisional answer key for future use

    TISSNET Answer Key 2023 

    As per the recent updates, the TISSNET answer key 2023 includes all the correct answers to the questions asked in the examination. If in case, any student finds any type of error/discrepancy in the TISSNET 2023 provisional answer key, they have the option to raise the objection against the answer key till March 8, 2023. However, the objections received regarding the deadline will not be entertained.

