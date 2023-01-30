TISSNET 2023 Registration Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

TISSNET 2023 Registration Closes Today: As per the official schedule, Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will close the application window for National Entrance Test, NET 2023 today-January 30, 2023. Candidates who have not filled out the TISSNET 2023 registration form must do the same on the official website i.e. tiss.edu. Previously, the deadline for TISSNET 2023 application form was January 28, 2023.

Candidates will be awarded admission into Masters (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated ) Programmes. The TISSNET 2023 Exam will be held between January 28 to February 28, 2023, from 2.00 pm to 3.40 pm across several centres located in different parts of India.

TISSNET 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill TISSNET 2023 Application Form?

As per the schedule, today is the last day to fill out TISSNET 2023 application form. Candidates must do the same by today at tiss.edu. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on PG prorammes

Step 3: Click on How to apply and register

Step 4 : Now, log in with registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill in the required details

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

TISSNET 2023 Exam

TISS-NET is a computer-based test with 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQ). TISS-NET 2023 will be held between 28 January 2023 to 28 February 2023, from 2 pm to 3.40 pm across several centers located in different parts of India.

Candidates applying for single or multiple programmes need to attend only one test and the TISS-NET Score will be valid for all the programmes applied for.

What After TISSNET 2023 Exam?

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of TISSNET 2023 scores and the ratio of the number of seats announced for individual programmes. Only shortlisted candidates will be eligible for the second stage of selection i.e. Online assessment (OA) or Online Personal Interview (OPI).

They will receive call letters for the 2nd round OA(OPI) that will be held in the month of April 2023. OA(OPI) is conducted separately for each programme applied.

