TISSNET 2023 Registration Date Extended Till Feb 1, Get Direct Link Here

    TISSNET 2023 application deadline has been extended till February 1, 2023. Those who have not filled out the form yet must do the same before the last date. Check how to apply here

    Updated: Jan 30, 2023 18:33 IST
    TISSNET 2023 Application Deadline Extended: As per the latest updates, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has again extended the registration date for National Entrance Test (NET) 2023. As per the new dates, candidates can fill out TISSNET 2023 application form till February 1, 2023 (up to 5.00 pm). Eligible candidates must apply for the forthcoming entrance exam at tiss.edu since no further extensions will be provided. Earlier, the last date to register for TISSNET 2023 was January 28, 2023.

    As per the Schedule, TISSENT 2023 will be held between January 28 to February 28, 2023. The authorities will release the TISSNET 2023 Admit card on February 16, 2023. However, the authorities are yet to release the information regarding the declaration of TISSNET Result 2023. Candidates can check the required documents below.

    TISSNET 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

    Documents Required for TISSNET 2023 Application Form

    Authorities have once again extended the deadline for TISSNET 2023 Registration. Those who have not applied yet must do by February 1, 2023. They can check the list of few required documents here

    • Scanned signature (302 x 132 pixels) in JPEG/PNG format
    • Scanned passport-size photograph (113 x 170 pixels)
    • Income certificate for candidates with family income less than INR 1 lakh or between INR 1 lakh and INR 8 lakh (if applicable)
    • Caste/category certificates for SC/ST/OBC/OBC (NCL)/Kashmiri Migrants (KM)/PWD/Armed Forces candidates (if any)
    • Copy of TISS fee challan (if application fee paid in cash)

    How to Apply for TISSNET 2023?

    Aspirants can now apply for TISSNET 2023 till February 1, 2023. However, no further extensions will be given. They can apply for the entrance test by following the below-mentioned steps-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.  tiss.edu
    • Step 2: Register with the required details
    • Step 3: Now, log in with registered credentials
    • Step 4: Fill out TISSNET 2023 application form
    • Step 5: Upload documents and pay the required fee
    • Step 6: Submit and take a few printouts

