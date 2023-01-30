TISSNET 2023 Registration Date Extended Till Feb 1, Get Direct Link Here

TISSNET 2023 Application Deadline Extended: As per the latest updates, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has again extended the registration date for National Entrance Test (NET) 2023. As per the new dates, candidates can fill out TISSNET 2023 application form till February 1, 2023 (up to 5.00 pm). Eligible candidates must apply for the forthcoming entrance exam at tiss.edu since no further extensions will be provided. Earlier, the last date to register for TISSNET 2023 was January 28, 2023.

As per the Schedule, TISSENT 2023 will be held between January 28 to February 28, 2023. The authorities will release the TISSNET 2023 Admit card on February 16, 2023. However, the authorities are yet to release the information regarding the declaration of TISSNET Result 2023. Candidates can check the required documents below.

Documents Required for TISSNET 2023 Application Form

Authorities have once again extended the deadline for TISSNET 2023 Registration. Those who have not applied yet must do by February 1, 2023. They can check the list of few required documents here

Scanned signature (302 x 132 pixels) in JPEG/PNG format

Scanned passport-size photograph (113 x 170 pixels)

Income certificate for candidates with family income less than INR 1 lakh or between INR 1 lakh and INR 8 lakh (if applicable)

Caste/category certificates for SC/ST/OBC/OBC (NCL)/Kashmiri Migrants (KM)/PWD/Armed Forces candidates (if any)

Copy of TISS fee challan (if application fee paid in cash)

How to Apply for TISSNET 2023?

Aspirants can now apply for TISSNET 2023 till February 1, 2023. However, no further extensions will be given. They can apply for the entrance test by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Step 2: Register with the required details

Step 3: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 4 : Fill out TISSNET 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit and take a few printouts

