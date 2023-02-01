TISSNET 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at tiss.edu

TISSNET 2023 Registration Closes Today: As per the latest updates, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will close the registration window for National Entrance Test (NET) today- February 1, 2023. Candidates who have not applied for TISSNET 2023 yet must do the same on the official website i.e. tiss.edu. Afterward, no extensions will be provided to the candidates.

As per the official schedule, the TISSNET 2023 admit card will be released on February 16 2023 on the official website i.e. tiss.edu. The authorities will conduct the TISSNET 2023 exam on February 25, 2023. It will be held from 2.00 pm to 3.40 pm. The exam will comprise 100 Multiple choice questions (MCQs). TISSNET is conducted for admissions to Masters (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated ) Programmes.

Who is Eligible for TISSNET 2023?

Only Eligible candidates can fill out TISSNET 2023 application form. They can check the prescribed eligibility criteria by authorities here-

Candidates must complete a Bachelor's Degree of a minimum of 3 or 4 years or equivalent from a UGC Recognized University.

Final-year candidates can also apply for TISSNET, given that they have to submit their degree certificate within the timeline mentioned by the exam authority.

Any candidate regardless of age can apply for TISSNET 2023.

There are some programme-related eligibility that the candidates can check on the official website i.e. tiss.edu

How to Apply for TISSNET 2023?

The authorities will close the registration window for TISSNET 2023 today-February 1, 2023. Those who have not filled out the form must do the same at tiss.edu. They can follow these steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Step 2: Go to the PG Admissions section

Step 3: Click on how to apply and get link

Step 4: Register with the required details

Step 5: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 6 Fill form, upload documents, and pay fee

Step 8: Submit the form and take a few printouts

