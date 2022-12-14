    TISSNET 2023 Registration Starts Today at tiss.edu, Check Steps to Apply For TISS PG Admission

    TISSNET 2023: TISS will release the application form for PG admission today in online mode. Candidates can apply for TISSNET 2023 at appln.tiss.edu till 15 January. Know steps to apply here 

    Updated: Dec 14, 2022 13:24 IST
    TISSNET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will start the application process for Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023 today - December 14 in online mode. Candidates can apply for TISSNET 2023 at the official website - appln.tiss.edu from 5 PM. The last date to apply for TISSNET 2023 is January 15. 

    Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility requirements set by TISS before applying for TISSNET 2023. As per the updates, the TISS PG entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based mode at different centres. The stage 1 of TISSNET will be held from January 28 to February 28, 2023.

    TISSNET Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

    TISSNET 2023 Dates 

    Events

    Dates 

    TISSNET registration

    December 14, 2022

    Last date of TISSNET registration

    January 15, 2023

    Availability of TISSNET admit card

    Third week of February 2023

    TISSNET exam 

    Between January 28 to February 28 2023

    TISSNET Result

    Fourth week of March 2023

    How To Apply For TISSNET 2023? 

    Candidates will have to apply for TISS PG admissions 2023 in online mode. While filling out the TISSNET application form, they will have to pay the exam fee of Rs 1030 by using a credit card, debit card or net banking. Go through the steps to know how to fill TISSNET registration form 2023 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of TISSNET - appln.tiss.edu.
    • 2nd Step - Now, on the homepage, click on register tab.
    • 3rd Step - Enter all the required details and submit the same.
    • 4th Step - Login with generated credentials.
    • 5th Step - Fill up PG admission form, upload scanned documents and pay fees.
    • 6th Step - Now, submit the form and take a printout for future references. 

    Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023

    TISSNET is a national-level online examination conducted by TISS. Candiates have to complete the 100 MCQs questions within an 1 hour 40. TISS PG admission test is conducted in 40 cities around the country. The exam is held for the candidates who wish to get enrolled in various postgraduate courses offered by its campuses. TISS will offer admissions to 57+ PG degree programmes from its Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, and Hyderabad campuses for the 2023-2025 batch. 

    Also Read: IIFT MBA 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Out, Check Allotted Centres at iift.nta.nic.in

