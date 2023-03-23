TISSNET 2023 Result Announced at tiss.edu, Get Direct Link Here

TISSNET 2023 Result Announced: As per the latest updates, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced the result for National Entrance Test (NET) today i.e. March 23, 2023. Thus, candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check out the TISSNET 2023 Result on the official website i.e. tiss.edu. The authorities have announced the result of the M.A. and P.G. admissions.

Candidates can check out the TISSNET 2023 Result by entering the login credentials-email ID and password. Previously, the TISSNET 2023 final answer key was released on the official website. The TISSNET final answer will be available till April 15, 2023. However, candidates can check out the steps to download TISSNET Result 2023 here

TISSNET 2023 Result OUT- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download TISSNET 2023 Result?

Candidates who appeared for the TISSNET 2023 exam can check out the result on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the TISSNET 2023 Result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TISSNET 2023 Result link

Step 3: Now, choose programme-M.A. or PG

Step 4: Enter the registered email ID and password

Step 5: TISSNET 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on TISSNET 2023 Scorecard

Candidates can download the TISSNET 2023 Scorecard from the official website. The TISSNET 2023 Scorecard will comprise various details- such as cut-off, qualifying status, etc. Check scorecard details here-

Candidate’s name

Registration Number

Category

TISSNET Score

General Awareness score

Preference

Location

Programme name

Qualifying Status

Cut off

Category Domicile

What After Release of TISSNET 2023 Result?

After the declaration of the TISSNET 2023 Result, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of TISSNET 2023 scores and the ratio of the number of seats announced for individual programmes. Only shortlisted candidates will be eligible for the second stage of selection i.e. Online assessment (OA) or Online Personal Interview (OPI).

They will receive call letters for the 2nd round OA (OPI) that will be held in the month of April 2023. OA(OPI) is conducted separately for each programme applied.

Also Read: CMAT 2023 Admit Card Likely to Release Today, Check How to Download Here