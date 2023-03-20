TISSNET 2023 Result Expected Soon, Check Scorecard Details Here

  1. Home
The authorities are expected to release the TISSNET 2023 Result soon. Those who appeared in the exam will be able to download the scorecard on the official website. Check details here

Updated: Mar 20, 2023 18:59 IST
TISSNET 2023 Result: As per the latest updates, the Tate Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is likely to release the result of the National Entrance Test (NET) soon. Thus, candidates who appeared for the exam can check out the TISSNET 2023 Result on the official website i.e. tiss.edu. The authorities will release the result along with the final answer key.

TISSNET 2023 Final Answer Key will be released in accordance with the objections raised by the students during the challenge window. The authorities conducted the TISSNET 2023 exam on February 25, 2023. Those who appeared in the exam will be able to check the result on the official website.

How to Check TISSNET 2023 Result?

Candidates who appeared in the TISSNET 2023 exam will be able to access the TISSNET 2023 Result on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to check the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TISSNET 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The TISSNET 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

Details Mentioned on TISSNET 2023 Scorecard

The TISSNET 2023 Scorecard will comprise various important details- marks, cutoff, and qualifying status of the candidates. There is a list of a few details that will be mentioned on the TISSNET 2023 Scorecard-

  • Name of Candidate
  • Registration Number of Candidate
  • Domicile
  • Category
  • TISSNET Score
  • TISSNET Cut Off
  • Status – Qualified/Not Qualified

