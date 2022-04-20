TJEE 2022 Admit Card Released at tbjee.nic.in, Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

TJEE Admit Card 2022: As per the latest updates, the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has issued the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) admit card today on 20th April 2022. The authorities have released the admit card of Tripura JEE at the official website - tbjee.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card of TJEE 2022 using their registration number and password.

The Tripura JEE exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 27th April. TJEE admit card is an important document, therefore, candidates must not forget to carry the same to the exam centre or else they will not be allowed to write the exam.

TJEE 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download TJEE Admit Card 2022?

Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their Tripura JEE 2022 admit card at tbjee.nic.in. They need to use the required login credentials. Go through the steps to know how to download TJEE hall ticket 2022 -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of TBJEE - tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on download TJEE admit card link.

Step 3 - A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter the required login credentials.

Step 5 - TJEE admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6 - Check and download the same.

Details Mentioned on TJEE Admit Card 2022

On the admit card of TJEE 2022, the following details will be mentioned - the exam date, timings, centre address, guidelines and more. While reporting at the exam centre, the candidates will be required to produce the TJEE 2022 admit card along with identity proof. Without the admit card, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the TJEE 2022 exam centre. They are advised to reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the commencement of the exam.

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)

Tripura JEE is held for admission to undergraduate courses including engineering, veterinary, fishery, agriculture and paramedical. The TJEE 2021 will be conducted for four subjects - Physics and Chemistry, Biology and Maths. The papers will be held in three shifts. The TJEE 2022 examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

Also Read: West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon at wbresults.nic.in, Check WBBSE 10th Result Here