    TJEE 2022 Result Declared, Check at tbjee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

     Tripura Joint Entrance Examinations results 2022 have been announced on the official website. Students who have appeared for the TJEE 2022 exams can check the results through the direct link available here

    Updated: Jul 1, 2022 10:13 IST
    TJEE Results 2022
    TJEE Results 2022

    TJEE 2022 Result Link: Tripura Joint Entrance Examinations results 2022 have been announced on the official website. Students who appeared for the TJEE 2022 examinations can check the results through the link available on the official website. Candidates can check the TJEE 2022 Results through the link available on the official website - tbjee.nic.in.  

    Students are required to enter the TJEE 2022 User ID and Password in the result link provided. The User ID is the Email ID/ Registration number of the candidates. Along with the official website, students have also been provided with the list of websites where they can check the TJEE 2022 Results. 

    TJEE 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to Engineering, Medical, and other professional degree college admissions.. The TJEE 2022 exams were conducted on April 27, 2022. 

    TJEE 2022 Result Link

    TJEE 2022 Result Notification

    List of Websites to check TJEE 2022 Results

    Apart from the TBJEE official website, students can also check their TJEE 2022 Results through the following websites

    • tripura.gov.in
    • tbresults.tripura.gov.in

    List of Common Merit Position

    Details mentioned on TJEE 2022 Results

    The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has announced the results for the TJEE 2022 examinations. Students when checking the TJEE 2022 results must make sure that they check all the relevant details mentioned in the result sheet. The TJEE 2022 Result sheet will include the following details

    • Candidates name and roll number
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Examination details
    • Rank and qualifying status

    Steps to check TJEE 2022 Results

    TJEE 2022 Results are available on the official website of TBJEE. Students can follow the steps provided below to check their TJEE 2022 Results.

    Step 1: Visit the TBJEE 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on TJEE 2022 Result link available on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password in the Result login link

    Step 4: The TJEE 2022 Results will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the TJEE 2022 Results for further reference

    Also Read: UPCATET Result 2022 (Declared): Know How to Check UPCATET 2022 results online at upcatetexam.org

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories