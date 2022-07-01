TJEE 2022 Result Declared, Check at tbjee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

TJEE 2022 Result Link: Tripura Joint Entrance Examinations results 2022 have been announced on the official website. Students who appeared for the TJEE 2022 examinations can check the results through the link available on the official website. Candidates can check the TJEE 2022 Results through the link available on the official website - tbjee.nic.in.
Students are required to enter the TJEE 2022 User ID and Password in the result link provided. The User ID is the Email ID/ Registration number of the candidates. Along with the official website, students have also been provided with the list of websites where they can check the TJEE 2022 Results.
TJEE 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to Engineering, Medical, and other professional degree college admissions.. The TJEE 2022 exams were conducted on April 27, 2022.
List of Websites to check TJEE 2022 Results
Apart from the TBJEE official website, students can also check their TJEE 2022 Results through the following websites
- tripura.gov.in
- tbresults.tripura.gov.in
Details mentioned on TJEE 2022 Results
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has announced the results for the TJEE 2022 examinations. Students when checking the TJEE 2022 results must make sure that they check all the relevant details mentioned in the result sheet. The TJEE 2022 Result sheet will include the following details
- Candidates name and roll number
- Marks secured in each subject
- Examination details
- Rank and qualifying status
Steps to check TJEE 2022 Results
TJEE 2022 Results are available on the official website of TBJEE. Students can follow the steps provided below to check their TJEE 2022 Results.
Step 1: Visit the TBJEE 2022 official website
Step 2: Click on TJEE 2022 Result link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password in the Result login link
Step 4: The TJEE 2022 Results will be displayed
Step 5: Download the TJEE 2022 Results for further reference
Also Read: UPCATET Result 2022 (Declared): Know How to Check UPCATET 2022 results online at upcatetexam.org