TJEE 2022 Result Declared, Check at tbjee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

TJEE 2022 Result Link: Tripura Joint Entrance Examinations results 2022 have been announced on the official website. Students who appeared for the TJEE 2022 examinations can check the results through the link available on the official website. Candidates can check the TJEE 2022 Results through the link available on the official website - tbjee.nic.in.

Students are required to enter the TJEE 2022 User ID and Password in the result link provided. The User ID is the Email ID/ Registration number of the candidates. Along with the official website, students have also been provided with the list of websites where they can check the TJEE 2022 Results.

TJEE 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to Engineering, Medical, and other professional degree college admissions.. The TJEE 2022 exams were conducted on April 27, 2022.

TJEE 2022 Result Link

TJEE 2022 Result Notification

List of Websites to check TJEE 2022 Results

Apart from the TBJEE official website, students can also check their TJEE 2022 Results through the following websites

tripura.gov.in

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

List of Common Merit Position

Details mentioned on TJEE 2022 Results

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has announced the results for the TJEE 2022 examinations. Students when checking the TJEE 2022 results must make sure that they check all the relevant details mentioned in the result sheet. The TJEE 2022 Result sheet will include the following details

Candidates name and roll number

Marks secured in each subject

Examination details

Rank and qualifying status

Steps to check TJEE 2022 Results

TJEE 2022 Results are available on the official website of TBJEE. Students can follow the steps provided below to check their TJEE 2022 Results.

Step 1: Visit the TBJEE 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on TJEE 2022 Result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password in the Result login link

Step 4: The TJEE 2022 Results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TJEE 2022 Results for further reference

