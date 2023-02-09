TJEE 2023 Application Window To Close on Feb 12, Apply Soon for Tripura JEE at tbjee.nic.in

TJEE 2023 Registration Window Closes on Feb 12: As per the latest updates, the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will close the registration window for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) on February 12, 2023. Candidates who wish to appear in the TJEE 2023 can apply for the same on the official website i.e.tbjee.nic.in. After the closure of the registration window, no further extensions will be provided.

The TJEE 2023 exam will be conducted on April 25, 2023. Meanwhile, candidates will have to fill out various details in the TJEE 2023 Application form. They are Qualification Details Residency Details (As per eligibility criteria given in the prospectus) Previous Application Details (if applicable) Other information e.g. Group choice, Preferred Venue choice e.t.c.

TJEE 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

Documents Required for TJEE 2023 Application Form

Candidates must keep the important documents handy before filling out the TJEE 2023 application form. They can check out the list of mandatory documents here-

One Scanned Copy of Photograph and Signature

One Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate/Ration Card (if applicable)

One Scanned Copy of Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate from DDRC (if applicable)

Certificate from Rajya Once updated his/her profile

Sainik Board (if applicable)

How to Fill TJEE 2023 Application form?

The authorities will close the TJEE 2023 registration window on February 9, 2023. Candidates can fill out TJEE 2023 application form on the official website by following these steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on new user registration and register yourself

Step 3: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 4: Fill out TJEE application form 2023

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Print the acknowledgment slip

