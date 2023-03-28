TJEE 2023 Registration Window Reopens at tbjee.nic.in, Check Steps Here

TJEE 2023: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has re-started the application window for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) in online mode. Candidates can apply online for TJEE 2023 till today - March 28. They can apply for TJEE at the official website of Tripura JEE - tbjee.nic.in. As per the schedule released, the TBJEE 2023 will be conducted on April 25. The Tripura TJEE 2023 is conducted for admission to engineering, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses.

Once the TJEE registration window closes, the officials will release the admit card. All the registered candidates can download their TJEE admit card 2023 in online mode from the official website. Without carrying the Tripura TJEE admit card, they will not be allowed to attempt the examination.

TJEE 2023 Registration Window (Re-Open) - Direct Link (Available Now)

Tripura TJEE 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the table to know Tripura JEE registration last date and other important dates. The table includes admit card, exam and answer key dates.

Events Important dates Last date to apply (Re-opened) March 28, 2023 Tripura JEE admit card Second week of April 2023 TJEE exam date April 25, 2023 Model Answer key April 28, 2023 Last date of receiving feedback May 3, 2023 (by 5 PM)

How To Register For Tripura TJEE 2023 Registration?

The Tripura TJEE application form can be filled in online mode at the official website. Also, after the last date, no request for an extension in the TBJEE application form will be accepted. Check the steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - tbjee.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the login link for TBJEE.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now register by entering name, email ID, mobile number, date of birth and password.

5th Step- Now, enter registration number and password.

5th Step - TJEE application form will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Fill up the Tripura JEE application form, upload photograph and signature and pay the application fees.

7th Step - Submit the form and take a printout for future references.

