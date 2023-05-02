TJEE 2023 Revised Answer Key Released for Physics, Raise Objections Till May 6

TJEE 2023 Revised Answer Key: As per the latest updates, the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has revised the provisional answer key for Physics. Candidates who appeared for the TJEE 2023 exam can access the revised answer key on the official website i.e. tbjee.nic.in. It must be noted that the answer key will remain the same for other subjects.

The official notification of the same reads, “Based on the observations of the expert, the answer keys of the Physics have been modified and accordingly revised model answer keys for Physics uploaded for feedback with other answer keys remaining the same as before. Please ignore the previously uploaded Model answer keys.”

TJEE 2023 Revised Answer Key- Click Here (PDF file)

The notice further stated that the candidates or any other aspirant can challenge the tentative answer key with a proper and brief explanation followed by relevant references. The last date to raise objections against the TJEE 2023 revised answer key is May 6, 2023, up to 5.00 pm on the email ID.

How to Raise Objections Against TJEE 2023 Revised Answer Key?

Candidates who are having issues with the tentative answer key can challenge the same between May 1 and 6, 2023. They can go through the following steps to raise objections-

Step 1: Add an email address i.e. tbjeefeedback@gmail.com

Step 2: Mention the subject in most appropriate and brief words

Step 3: Now, give a proper explanation against the desired question/answer

Step 4: Attach the supporting documents

Step 5: Submit the objections to the added email

Step 6: Wait for the response from the authorities

Also Read: JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 Soon, Check Expected Dates for BArch and BPlanning Here