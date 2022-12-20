TMISAT 2023: Online Registration Process Begins, Apply at tmi.tolani.edu

TMISAT 2023: Tolani Maritime Institute is inviting online registrations for the academic year 2023. Candidates who wish to seek admission to various programmes such as B.Tech, Marine Engineering and B.Sc. Nautical Sc. degree can apply for the TMISAT exam 2023. The application forms are available on the official website tmi.tolani.edu.

As per the information posted by the Tolani Maritime Institute, the application form for the Science Aptitude Test (SAT) 2023 can be accessible for degree programmes. The session will start in August/September 2023. Applicants will have to submit the TMISAT application form 2023 within the specified time period.

TMISAT Registration Form 2023 - Click here

Steps to Apply for TMISAT Exam 2023

All those candidates who aspire to pursue degree courses at Tolani Maritime Institute, Pune for the year 2023 are required to fill in the online application form available on the website. Also, applicants must keep all the documents ready before starting the application process. Here is a simple procedure to apply for the TIMSAT test 2023.

Step 1 - Go to the main TMI webpage tmi.tolani.edu

Step 2 - Click on the Apply tab given on the homepage

Step 3 - Then register yourself by entering all the correct details like name, email, mobile number, etc.

Step 4 - Verify your email through the code sent to you on your provided email ID

Step 5 - Complete the TMISAT application form

Step 6 - Make the online payment for the TMISAT application fee

Step 7 - Submit the TMISAT registration form

Step 8 - Download the form and keep a copy for future reference

TMISAT 2023 Application Instructions

Candidates who wish to pursue degree courses offered at TMI must check and fulfil the eligibility criteria before applying for the SAT exam 2023. The eligibility criteria for the TMISAT 2023 are given on the official portal. Further, applicants can read the instructions mentioned below before filling out the TMISAT registration form.

The application fee for the online TMISAT form 2023 fee is non-refundable. The email ID submitted in the registration form will be used for all further correspondence until the admission process is completed. Change in email id is not allowed in any given situation. Candidates must have a passport for admission to TMI. Application forms cannot be submitted without a passport. In case the applicant does not have a passport, then he/ she can apply for that and then fill out the TMISAT application form. In case of any questions or doubts, the candidates can use the Tolani Maritime Institute Query Management System (Tolani Maritime Institute- OMS), rather than sending an email to get a quick response.

Also Read: West Bengal JEE 2023: Application Instructions, Examination Zone Released, Check at wbjee.ac.in