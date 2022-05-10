TN 11th Public Exam 2022 Begins Today, Check TN HSE +1 Exam Day Guidelines, Instructions Here

TN 11th Public Exam 2022 Begins: The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is all set to hold the Tamil Nadu HSE Exam 2022 for +1 / Class 11 students from today - 10th May 2022. The TN Public Exam for 11th Class students which begin today, will continue until 31st May 2022. As per the schedule, the TN 11th Public Exam 2022 will begin at 10 AM in the morning and the first paper for the exam is for Language Paper. With TN HSE +1 Exams 2022 being held in offline mode at the designated exam centres, it is important for students to be aware of the important exam-day guidelines and instructions that they are expected to follow. The key among them are discussed below:

Reporting Time: TN HSE +1 Exam 2022 is expected to begin at 10 AM in the morning. Keeping this in mind, it is important for the students to reach or report to the assigned exam centre latest by 9 AM in the morning. Reaching on time to the exam centre will allow students to find the exam hall and their designated seat in time before the exam begins.

10 Minutes For Reading the Question Paper: Students will be given 10 minutes of extra time for reading the question paper prior to the start of the examination. Students should use this additional time to read through the complete paper and make sure that all pages are printed in clear font and all diagrams, graphs and pictures are visible clearly.

Admit Cards: With TN HSE +1 Exams 2022 being held at their designated exam centre, it is important for students to carry their admit cards or hall tickets. Without TN 11th Exam admit card, students will not be granted entry in the exam hall or allowed to appear for the exam. Also, the admit card will also contain important Do’s and Don’ts for the exam day which are to be followed by the students.

Masks Mandatory: In the light of the recent spike in COVID-19 case numbers, it is mandatory for students to wear facemasks during the timeperiod they spend at the exam centre.

Social Distancing: Another key measure to check COVID infection at the exam centre has to do with social distancing. Therefore, students are advised to follow social distancing guidelines and avoid crowding in exam hall or on campus.

Items Allowed: Students are allowed to carry basic stationery items along with a transparent water bottle and a small hand sanitizer bottle to the exam hall.

Electronic Gadgets Banned: Students should note that any kind of electronic gadgets including smartphones, featurephones, smartwatches, Bluetooth headset, and any other such devices, are banned from exam centre.

With the Tamil Nadu HSE +1 Exam Ending on 31st May, the board may take about a month’s time to complete the evaluation process and checking of the answer sheets. Therefore, student should tentatively expect the TN 11th Exam Result 2022 by June-end.

