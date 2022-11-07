TN Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Announced

TN Board Exams 2023: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the TN Board class 10 and 12 examination dates for the 2023 board exam. Along with the TN Class 10 and 12 examination dates, the board has also announced the exam dates for Class 11/ Plus 1 exams.

As per the schedule released, the TN Board 10th/ SSLC exams will begin on April 6, 2023, and will continue until April 20, 2023, while the Class 12/ HSC Exams will begin on March 13, 2023, and will continue until April 3, 2023.

The Tamil Nadu board exams will be held in a single session for a duration of 3 hours. The exams will commence at 10 AM and will conclude at 1:15 PM. The detailed schedule of the TN 10th and 12th board examinations will be announced by the board officials soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for further details on the TN Board exams 2022.

TN Board Exam 2023 Admit Card

The Tamil Nadu Board 10th and 12th examination Admit Card will be announced on the official website. Schools will download the TN 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023 and provide the students with the same. As and when the TN 10th and 12th Exam 2023 Admit Card is available, students are advised to cross-check all the details given on the admit card,

Details mentioned in TN Board 2023 Admit Card

The Tamil Nadu Board 10th and 12th Exam 2023 Admit Card will be made available on the official website. After students get their admit card for the examinations students are advised to cross-check the following details.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of the Examination

Examination Schedule

Exam Centre Name and Address

Reporting time at the exam centre

Subjects appearing

Examination Day Instructions

