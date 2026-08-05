TN Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Education: Breakfast Scheme Extended to Class 8, Free Laptops & 1 Lakh Hostel Beds Announced

TN Budget 2026-27: The maiden budget of the new TVK government for 2026-27 brought to light a wide range of educational, technological and youth welfare schemes to help drive economic growth in the long run. With its dedication towards building human capital, Tamil Nadu has allocated the highest budget to school education which is ₹44,527 crore along with ₹8,393 crore budget allocation for higher education.

Among the significant welfare features in this budget include extension of the morning breakfast scheme to students studying from Class 6 to 8 in middle schools and introduction of the free laptop scheme for college students to reduce the digital divide. For equipping the youth with future ready skills, the government plans to launch an AI skilling program that would target 5 lakh youth. The other major infrastructure schemes launched include creation of a student housing corporation with the objective of building 1 lakh hostel beds to facilitate the rural and outstation college students. In addition, 10 Olympic Centres of Excellence would be created across the state for nurturing athletic talents.