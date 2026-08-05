TN Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Education: Breakfast Scheme Extended to Class 8, Free Laptops & 1 Lakh Hostel Beds Announced
TN Budget 2026-27: The maiden TVK budget for 2026–27 allocates ₹44,527 crore to school education and ₹8,393 crore to higher education. Key initiatives include expanding the breakfast scheme to Class 8, providing college laptops, AI skilling for 5 lakh youth, establishing 1 lakh hostel beds, and setting up 10 Olympic Centres.
TN Budget 2026-27: The maiden budget of the new TVK government for 2026-27 brought to light a wide range of educational, technological and youth welfare schemes to help drive economic growth in the long run. With its dedication towards building human capital, Tamil Nadu has allocated the highest budget to school education which is ₹44,527 crore along with ₹8,393 crore budget allocation for higher education.
Among the significant welfare features in this budget include extension of the morning breakfast scheme to students studying from Class 6 to 8 in middle schools and introduction of the free laptop scheme for college students to reduce the digital divide. For equipping the youth with future ready skills, the government plans to launch an AI skilling program that would target 5 lakh youth. The other major infrastructure schemes launched include creation of a student housing corporation with the objective of building 1 lakh hostel beds to facilitate the rural and outstation college students. In addition, 10 Olympic Centres of Excellence would be created across the state for nurturing athletic talents.
Important Pillars of the Budget
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Initiative
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Target Group
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Key Objective
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Breakfast Scheme Expansion
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Primary to Middle School (up to Class 8)
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Improve nutritional intake and classroom attendance
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Free Laptops Program
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College & Higher Education Students
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Bridge the digital divide and support tech literacy
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1 Lakh Hostel Beds
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Outstation & Rural Students
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Provide safe, modern, and affordable accommodation
Expansion of Breakfast Scheme (Until Class 8)
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Present Scenario: Following the successful implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, initially meant for primary classes (classes 1 to 5).
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Consequence: Extension of the scheme until Class 8 will ensure nutritional security throughout early adolescent development, thus addressing the problem of middle school dropout rates.
Provision of Technology Through Laptops
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Access to Information Technology: Provision of laptops to the students of government colleges helps access online courses, coding, and remote learning facilities.
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Preparation for Digital Age: Helps make students employable in the world of information technology and business.
Student Housing Drive for 1 Lakh Hostel Beds
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Infrastructure Upgrade: Creation and upgradation of hostel infrastructure that can house 1 lakh students across the state.
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Economic Emphasis: Directly helps rural students, women students, and economically weaker sections going to colleges in urban centers.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.