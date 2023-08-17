TN Class 11 Result 2023: Re-totaling Revaluation Application Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Application Details Here

TN Class 11 Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will close the TN 11th re-totalling and revaluation applications tomorrow, August 18, 2023. According to the official notification released candidate are required to submit the filled application along with the payment in the concerned district office of the assistant director of government examinations from August 16 to 18, 2023.

Tamil Nadu board announced the TN Class 11 results on May 19, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for the re-totalling and revaluation process can submit the applications through the link available on the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu.

TN Class 11 Retotalling- Click Here

TN Class 11 Revaluation - Click Here

Points to Remember when applying for TN Class 11 Re-Totalling, Re-evaluation

In re-totalling, marks already awarded will be re-totalled question-wise and page-wise.

Unvalued answers will be considered for awarding of marks.

If the candidate claims for awarding more marks for any answer, his/her request will not be considered.

If there is any increase in marks, a new mark certificate will be issued to the candidate by cancelling the earlier one.

In re-valuation, all the answers will be re-valued by a team of 3 senior subject teachers

On re-valuation, if an increase or decrease in marks occurs, the same will be affected in both ways.

If there is any decrease or increase in total marks these marks would be taken as final and a new mark certificate will be issued.

Steps to Apply for TN Class 11 Re-totalling and Revaluation

The link for students to apply for the Tamil Nadu class 11 re-totalling and revaluation process is available on the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu. candidates can follow the steps given here to submit the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on the class 11 re-totalling and revaluation link

Step 3: Take a print out of the online application and fill up the details

Step 4: Submit to District Office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations

