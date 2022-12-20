TN Government: Namma School Foundation Scheme Launched by M K Stalin, Donation of Rs 5 Lakhs

TN Government: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin launched a "Namma School Foundation" scheme on December 19, 2022 (Monday) with the aim of improving the infrastructure of the state government-run schools.

Moreover, the Tamil Nadu CM made donations of an amount of Rs 5 lakhs for development purposes. He further asserted that Education is an asset for everybody and that this wealth cannot be taken by anyone. Also, the DMK Government created such valuable assets for future generations to come.

The Chief Minister of the state also requested to philanthropists to contribute to the development of the schools constructed in the state. He assured that each and every rupee will be given for the righteous cause. This donation amount is to be spent on the development of all state-run schools along with the aim of the overall growth of school teachers, and students.

TN Government Schools Development

The CM stated that the funding will be done in a wiser and more transparent manner for the bright future of the school children. He requested all Tamil people from all over the world to re-establish their links or connections with their villages as well as schools through a virtual pavilion which is introduced by the State government and make contributions to the same.

Venu Srinivasan, the Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, is also the Chairperson of the Namma School Foundation. Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand is the Ambassador of the scheme. The TN Chief Minister facilitated actor Sivakumar who along with his batchmates adopted a government school in Sulur.

Namma School online portal and school virtual pavilion were also launched by the TN Chief Minister on the day of the occasion. The Commissionerate of School Education building was named after Anbazhagan and further, the launch of the Namma School Foundation was conducted.

Objective of the "Namma School Foundation"

The main aim of the foundation is to bring all communities, individuals along with corporates together for the overall development of state schools. Those who wish to make investments and bring new and aspiring generations to make Tamil Nadu government schools ideal for all socio-economic classes can make contributions. Therefore the promise of equitable quality education will also be achieved through this step.

Furthermore, the funds will be used to develop health and hygiene, nutrition, and pedagogy. This will also lead to the promotion of sports and culture, co-curricular activities and upskilling to equip the learners to face the challenges and empower themselves in the transformation of the world.

Also Read: CUET PG 2023: Schedule Expected Next Week, Check Details Here