TN HSC (+2) Supplementary Results 2022 Soon, Download TNDGE 12th Supply Result at tnresults.nic.in

TN HSC (+2) Supplementary Results 2022: The directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is expected to announce the Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary result 2022 soon. As per the media reports, the TN HSC (+2) supplementary result is expected to be released by end of August 2022. As per past trends, TNDGE usually takes about two to three weeks to release these TN 12th Supplementary Results.

Once released, students will be able to check their TN 12th supply results on the official website - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in. All those who could not appear for or clear their TN HSC 1th board exams appeared for Supplementary exams and are now waiting for their results to be declared.

TN HSC (+2) Supplementary Results 2022 Date

Events Date TN 12th Supplementary Results 2022 Last week of August 2022 TN 12th Supplementary Exam August 2022

TN HSC (+2) Supplementary Results 2022 Expected Date

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 will be released for the exams held in August 2022. As per past trends, the board takes around two to three weeks to release the Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary results. Hence, based on that and media reports, it is expected that TN HSC (+2) Supplementary results will be announced by end of August 2022. However, the exact date and time will be announced later.

How To Check TN HSC (+2) Supplementary Results 2022?

The board will release the Tamil Nadu class 12th result 2022 on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Students will need their login credentials that are mentioned on the TN 12th Supply hall ticket. Once the result link is activated, they will have to enter their roll number and then they will be able to view their TN Class 12th score cards.

TN HSC (+2) Result 2022 Statistics

Tamil Nadu Class 12 results 2022 were declared on 20th June for Arts, Science and Commerce in online mode. Students can check TN 12th result on the official website. The education minister announced the results in an official press conference. According to the data provided, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 students is 93.76%.