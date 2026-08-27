TN HSE Supplementary Re-totaling and Revaluation Results 2026 Released at dge.tn.gov.in, Direct Link Active
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai, Tamil Nadu has released the results for the Higher Secondary Supplementary Examinations, June/July 2026 today, Thursday, August 27, 2026 on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can download their revised Statement of Marks containing updated scores by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth.
TN HSE Supplementary Re-totaling and Revaluation Results 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai, Tamil Nadu has released the results for the Higher Secondary Supplementary Examinations, June/July 2026 today, Thursday, August 27, 2026. Candidates who have changes in their marks following re-totaling/revaluation can download their revised Statement of Marks containing updated scores by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
The board has released a list of roll numbers of candidates who have changes in their marks will be published on the website at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates whose roll numbers have not been mentioned do not have any changes in their revalued marks.
Official Notice: HR SEC FIRST YEAR ARREAR AND SECOND YEAR SUPPLEMENTARY JUNE / JULY - 2026 - RETOTAL AND REVALUATION RESULT - REG
Login Credentials Required to check TN +2 Supplementary Results 2026
Candidates will require the following list of login credentials to check and download the revised marksheets for TN +2 Supplementary Results 2026:
- Registration Number
- Date of Birth
Steps to download TN HSE Supplementary Results 2026 Marksheets
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the TN HSE Supplementary Results 2026 Marksheets online:
- Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in
- Under ‘Latest Notification about Examinations’, click on ‘Higher Secondary Examination’
- Click on the “HSE JUNE 2026 - RVRT MARK CHANGES LIST”
- Check your status and download for future reference
DIRECT LINK - HSE JUNE 2026 - RVRT MARK CHANGES LIST
Students must note that the date for distribution of original mark certificates for candidates who wrote the Higher Secondary Second Year Supplementary Examination will be announced later.
In case a candidate has any written queries/requests regarding this matter, they are requested to send them via email to dgeh3section@gmail.com on or before September 7, 2026.
Also Read: GATE 2027 Application Fee: Category-Wise Fee Structure & Details
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.