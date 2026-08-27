TN HSE Supplementary Re-totaling and Revaluation Results 2026 Released at dge.tn.gov.in, Direct Link Active

TN HSE Supplementary Re-totaling and Revaluation Results 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai, Tamil Nadu has released the results for the Higher Secondary Supplementary Examinations, June/July 2026 today, Thursday, August 27, 2026. Candidates who have changes in their marks following re-totaling/revaluation can download their revised Statement of Marks containing updated scores by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

The board has released a list of roll numbers of candidates who have changes in their marks will be published on the website at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates whose roll numbers have not been mentioned do not have any changes in their revalued marks.

Official Notice: HR SEC FIRST YEAR ARREAR AND SECOND YEAR SUPPLEMENTARY JUNE / JULY - 2026 - RETOTAL AND REVALUATION RESULT - REG