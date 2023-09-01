TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023: DGE to Release 1st, 2nd Year Re-evaluation Results on Sept 4 at dge.tn.gov.in

TN HSE Supplementary Results 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the re-evaluation or re-totaling results for TN HSE supplementary exams on September 4, 2023. Candidates who appeared in 1st and 2nd year exams can check out results on the official website: dge.tn.gov.in by entering the login credentials.

Previously, students who were not satisfied with their results were asked to apply for re-evaluation and re-totaling of answer sheets. Now, the reassessed results are almost prepared and the link shall be activated on the official website on September 4, 2023.

TN HSE Supplementary Results 2023 Link (Available Soon) Click Here

How to check TN HSE Supplementary Results 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TN+ 2 supply revaluation results link available

Step 3: Enter the login details and submit

Step 4: TN Supplementary results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on TN HSE Supplementary Results 2023 Mark Sheet

Candidates can check out the mandatory information mentioned on the mark sheet below:

Candidate Name

Parent’s Name

Subjects Appeared for

Revised Marks

Qualifying Status

Remark

Only those candidates who had their marks amended during re-admission or revaluation were eligible to register their registration number and date of birth on the official website and receive their revised scores on the statement of marks. Candidates will be able to check out the marks statement at dge.tn.gov.in.

