TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop-Up Round Registrations Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here

TN NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) will begin the TN NEET UG Mop-Up round registrations today, September 11, 2023. The registration and choice filling and locking facility will be available on the official website from 12:01 P.M onwards. Candidates interested in participating on the mop-up round can visit the official website of DME Tamil Nadu and complete the registration and choice-filling process.

Candidates who were unable to secure an allotment in the previous counselling rounds conducted by DME Tamil Nadu for MBBS admissions can visit the official website today to complete the registration and choice-filling process. Candidates who have secure ranks between GR 001 to GR 2993 are eligible to apply. As per the given schedule, the last date for candidates to apply for the allotment is September 14, 2023. The link will be available until 5 p.m.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG mop-up round allotment registration and choice filling link will be available on the official counselling portal - tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can also register for the mop-up round through the direct link given here. The link will be activated soon.

TN NEET UG Mop-Up round registration - Link to be Available Soon

TN NEET UG Mop-Up Round Schedule

Particulars Date Choice filling and locking September 11 to 14, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 15 and 16, 2023 Result September 17, 2023 Downloading the provisional allotment order September 18 to 21, 2023 Last date of reporting September 22, 2023

How to Register for TN NEET UG Counselling Mop-Up Round

The steps for candidates to register for the TN NEET UG counselling mop-up round is given below. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given to complete the registration and choice filling for the mop-up round

Step 1: Visit the official website of DME Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on the TN NEET UG mop-up round registration link

Step 3: Create the login credentials and fill out the necessary details

Step 4: Fill out the choice of college for the allotment process

Step 5: Save the order of choices and click on submit

Also Read: MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Registrations Commence, Merit List On Sept 15