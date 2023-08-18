TNDALU 3 Year LLB Admission 2023 Application Dates Extended, Apply Until August 31

TNDALU Admission 2023: Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University has extended the last date for candidates to submit the 3-year LLB online applications. According to the revised schedule, the TNDALU LLB applications 2023 will now be available until August 31, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the LLB programme can visit the official website of the university to submit their applications.

Official notification - Click Here

The LLB programme is being offered by the School of Excellence in Law (SOEL) and Affiliated Law College(s) in Tamil Nadu. When filling out the applications, candidates are required to first complete the online registration process following which they can login and fill out the online application form and upload the document and submit the application fee. Candidates can check here the details procedure to fill out and submit the online applications.

TNDAU LLB online applications are available on the official website - tndalu.ac.in. Click on the link provided below to apply for the 3 year LLB programme.

TNDAU LLB Applications - Click Here

How to Apply for TNDAU LLB Programme.

To apply for the 3-year LLB programme candidates applying are required to first register through the link given on the official website. After completing the registration process candidates will be able to fill out the online application and submit the application fee. Follow the detailed steps provided here to complete the 3 year LLB applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNDALU

Step 2: Click on the admission link

Step 3: Click on new registration and select the mode of registration

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee.

