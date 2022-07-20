TNEA 2022 Application Deadline Extended due to Delay in CBSE 12th Results, Get Details Here

TNEA 2022 Application Deadline Extended: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu (DoTE, TN) has decided to extend the TNEA 2022 application deadline for all the candidates. Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA 2022 registration process which was earlier set to end on 19th July 2022, has been extended by the authorities, taking into account the delay in the declaration of CBSE 12th Result 2022. The latest update shared by DoTE, Tamil Nadu says that the TNEA 2022 application process will be reopened again, for 5 days after CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 are declared.

TNEA 2022 Application Deadline Extended - Read Official Notification Here

TNEA 2022 Applications to Open Again for 5 Days

According to the details shared by the exam authority, the DTE Tamil Nadu will reopen the application process for TNEA 2022 for 5 days after the CBSE Board declares Class 12 Results. While the exact dates for CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 is yet to be notified by the board, several reports have hinted that it will be in the last week of July 2022. Going by this logic, if CBSE 12th Results 2022 are declared on 31st July 2022, DTE Tamil Nadu will reopen the special window for TNEA 2022 registration process until 5th August 2022. Candidates should note that the application date for TNEA 2022 applications has been extended for all students and is not only limited to CBSE students.

TNEA 2022 Admissions Based on Class 12 Results

The TNEA 2022 application process has been extended in the light of delay in the declaration of CBSE 12th Results 2022, because the admission is finalized on the basis of marks scored by the students in their +2 Exam. The TNEA counselling 2022 which is facilitated by Anna University is based on the Class 12 marks secured by the students. Based on the Class 12 marks, the final TNEA 2022 Merit List is released by the exam authority for admission to various engineering colleges based in the state. The merit lists would be released after the application process ends.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Dates Revised, JEE Main Exam to Begin from 25th July, Get Details at jeemain.nta.nic.in