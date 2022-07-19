TNEA 2022 Registration Ends Today, Submit TNEA 2022 application form and Documents online at tneaonline.org

TNEA 2022 Registration Ends Today: The Directorate of Technical Education, DoTE Tamil Nadu, will formally end the TNEA 2022 registration process for the undergraduate admissions today. According to the TNEA 2022 schedule notified earlier, the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 (TNEA 2022) application process will end today - 19th July 2022. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to complete the TNEA 2022 Registration Process and fill the application forms, can now do so by logging onto the exam portal - tneaonline.org. Alternatively, a direct link to complete the application process is also provided below to complete the TNEA 2022 Application process.

TNEA 2022 Application Portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

TNEA 2022 Application link is available on the official website. In order to complete the TNEA 2022 applications, candidates are required to visit the official website and click on the B.E/ B.Tech or B.Arch Registration link available on the official website. After completing the TNEA 2022 Registrations, candidates will be able to complete the application form and submit the application fee.

It must be noted that the applications will not be considered as completed until students submit the online application fee. Candidates applying for the entrance examination are required to submit the application fee of Rs. 500 and Rs. 250/- along with the online application form.

TNEA 2022 Online Application Form

Before moving on to the TNEA 2022 Registration process students must make sure that they first read through the eligibility criteria provided for the engineering admissions. Students interested in appearing for the TNEA 2022 Examinations can follow the steps provided below to complete the TNEA 2022 Registration and Application process.

Step 1: Visit the Directorate of Technical Education, DoTE Tamil Nadu official website

Step 2: Click on the B.E/ B.Tech or B.Arch Registration link provided

Step 3: Enter the Required details in the TNEA 2022 Registration link

Step 4: Complete the registrations and fill in the online application form

Step 5: Upload all required documents when filling the application form

Step 6: Click on the Application fee payment link provided and submit the TNEA 2022 Application fee

Step 7: Review all details entered and click on the final submission link

