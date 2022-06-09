TNEA 2022 Tentative Schedule released at tneaonline.org, Check details here

TNEA 2022Schedule: The Director of Technical Education has released the schedule for TNEA 2022 examinations. The schedule announced is tentative and the confirmed schedule for the exams will be announced soon. According to the details provided, the notification for TNEA 2022 will be announced by June 20, 2022. Candidates complete the TNEA 2022 applications until July 19, 2022.

The TNEA 2022 Rank list will be announced on August 8, 2022 and the online counselling will begin for Special Reservation categories from August 16 to 18, 2022. The Commencement of General Counseling will be from August 22, 2022 to October 14,2022. The Supplementary Counseling will begin from October 15 to 16, 2022. The Counselling process will conclude on October 18, 2022.

TNEA 2022 Tentative Schedule

According to the details provided, students can apply from their own schools for the engineering admissions. The certificate verification will be conducted from July 20 to 31, 2022. The education minister also announced that a new rule will be introduced this year in order to avoid huge vacancies in the top colleges.

Fifteen thousand students who participate in the first round of counselling are required to submit the admission fee within a week. Failure to submit the fee will result in the allotment being cancelled and the seat being given to those next in line.

Also Read: BITSAT 2022 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at bitsadmission.com