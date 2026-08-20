TNEA 2026 Admissions: 90% Seats Vacant in 167 Engineering Colleges in Tamil Nadu

Engineering is perceived as one of the most prestigious streams in the country. Lakhs of students from across the country sit for the national-level entrance exams and the state-level entrance examination and counselling process to secure admissions to government and private colleges in the country and in individual states.

The picture in Tamil Nadu is, however, very different. TNEA is responsible for the counselling process for admissions to engineering colleges across the state. Until now, two rounds of counselling have been completed. The number of students allotted seats versus those who have actually sought admissions is a contrast.

As per reports, seats are vacant in many colleges in Tamil Nadu after the second round of TNEA counselling. According to data available, more than 90% of seats in 167 engineering colleges in the state are vacant. On the other hand, 23 colleges have not received a single student.