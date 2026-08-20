TNEA 2026 Admissions: 90% Seats Vacant in 167 Engineering Colleges in Tamil Nadu
After round 2 of TNEA counselling, over 90% of seats remain vacant in 167 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. Drop in numbers is due to students securing admissions under the management quota before the counselling process began, say experts.
Engineering is perceived as one of the most prestigious streams in the country. Lakhs of students from across the country sit for the national-level entrance exams and the state-level entrance examination and counselling process to secure admissions to government and private colleges in the country and in individual states.
The picture in Tamil Nadu is, however, very different. TNEA is responsible for the counselling process for admissions to engineering colleges across the state. Until now, two rounds of counselling have been completed. The number of students allotted seats versus those who have actually sought admissions is a contrast.
As per reports, seats are vacant in many colleges in Tamil Nadu after the second round of TNEA counselling. According to data available, more than 90% of seats in 167 engineering colleges in the state are vacant. On the other hand, 23 colleges have not received a single student.
As per media reports, in an analysis conducted, more than 100,000 seats remain vacant after the second round of TNEA counselling 2026. Only 41% of the total seats have been filled until now. As per reports, many government and private engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu have filled most of their seats; however, 90% of the seats remain vacant in 167 engineering colleges in the state, and 23 colleges have seen absolutely no footfall even after the second round of counselling.
According to counselling data available. In round 2 of counselling, 17,124 admissions were granted in the BTech Computer Science and Engineering stream, while 12000 admissions were granted in the ECE stream and 6282 in the IT Stream.
The number of seats filled this year has decreased by 5236 as compared to 2025, while the number of colleges filling more than 50% of their total seats has also declined to 111 from last year's 147. Out of the 93,116 students called for admissions in the second round of counselling, 43,132 students did not report for the counselling process.
As per experts, the striking drop in numbers is attributed to students securing admission in the course of their choice under the management quota and deemed universities completing the admissions even before the counselling process began. The cut-off for admissions has dropped to 150 this year, considering the drop in the cut-off marks.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.