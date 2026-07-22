TNEA 2026 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today at tneaonline.org; Direct Link Here

TNEA 2026 Counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, will end the choice filling window for TNEA 2026 Counselling Round 1 today, July 22, 2026. Candidates can fill and lock their college and branch preferences for the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) on the official counselling portal at tneaonline.org.

The official notification reads, “Choice filling is enabled for first round candidates. Kindly log in to complete the choice filling on or before 22-07-2026.“ The seat allotment list for round 1 will be prepared on the basis of the rank of the candidates, category, reservation rules, and the college and programme preferences submitted. According to the schedule, the tentative seat allotment result will be released on July 24, 2026.