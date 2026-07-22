TNEA 2026 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today at tneaonline.org; Direct Link Here
The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, will end the choice filling window for TNEA 2026 Counselling Round 1 today, July 22, 2026 on the official counselling portal at tneaonline.org. The tentative seat allotment result will be released on July 24, 2026.
TNEA 2026 Counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, will end the choice filling window for TNEA 2026 Counselling Round 1 today, July 22, 2026. Candidates can fill and lock their college and branch preferences for the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) on the official counselling portal at tneaonline.org.
The official notification reads, “Choice filling is enabled for first round candidates. Kindly log in to complete the choice filling on or before 22-07-2026.“ The seat allotment list for round 1 will be prepared on the basis of the rank of the candidates, category, reservation rules, and the college and programme preferences submitted. According to the schedule, the tentative seat allotment result will be released on July 24, 2026.
How to apply for TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for choice filling and locking for TNEA 2026 Round 1 Counselling:
- Visit the official website at tneaonline.org.
- Enter your registered email ID and password to submit.
- In the application form, select preferred colleges and branches in the desired order.
- Review the preferences and lock the choices to submit the form.
- download the confirmation page for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - TNEA Counselling 2026
TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 1: Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 1:
|Overview
|Date(s)
|Choice Filling Last Date
|July 22, 2026
|Tentative Allotment
|July 24, 2026
|Tentative Allotment Confirmation
|July 24 - 25, 2026
|Provisional Allotment For Upward Opted Candidates
|July 26, 2026
|Release Of Provisional Allotment List
|July 26, 2026
|Joining Dates For Allotted Candidates
|July 28 - 30, 2026
Candidates are advised to adhere to the schedule and not miss any deadline in the counselling process.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.