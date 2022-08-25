TNEA Counselling 2022 for Engineering Courses postponed, Check Details Here

TNEA 2022 Counselling: TNEA counselling scheduled to begin from today for the General Category students has been postponed. According to the schedule provided, the TNEA Counselling 2022 was scheduled to commence from 10 AM today - August 25, 2022. As per reports, there is a delay in the TNEA Counselling 2022 for General Category students due to the NEET UG 2022 Results. The revised schedule for TNEA 2022 General Category counselling will be made available on the official website soon.

Counselling Portponed due to NEET Results 2022

Tamil Nadu State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi informed that the TNEA committee will be conducting the counselling two days after the NEET UG 2022 results are declared. As per reports, the NEET UG 2022 Results are expected to be announced by the end of the month.

The decision to postpone the TNEA General Category counselling was taken in order to avoid the General Category seats going vacant. The minister stated that in the last few years, students join engineering colleges and then leave the seats vacant after the NEET UG Results are declared. Due to this many top colleges have vacant seats in Engineering.

The minister stated that since there is a delay in the declaration of the NEET Results and last year there were several students who gave up their engineering seats to pursue medicine the government has decided to delay the counselling process for two days after the NEET UG 2022 Results are announced.

Approximately 1.58 Lakh students are eligible for the TNEA 2022 Counselling procedure for the Eengineering admission. The admission process has been delayed by the authorities in order to make sure that maximum students are able to get seats during the admissions.

