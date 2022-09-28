TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check at tneaonline.org

TNEA 2022 Round 2 Allotment: The directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Counselling 2022 Round 2 Tentative Allotment Result on the official website. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 2 allotment process are required to confirm the allotment on or before September 29, 2022.

The TNEA Round 2 counselling 2022 was conducted for those students who were unable to secure an allotment in the first round. It must be noted that the seats of those who do not confirm their allotment before the mentioned date will be considered cancelled.

Candidates can visit the official website tneaonline.org to check the TNEA 2022 Round 2 Allotment list. Candidates can also check the TNEA 2022 Round 2 allotment process through the direct link provided here.

TNEA Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link

How to check the TNEA 2022 Round 2 Tentative Allotment Result

The TNEA 2022 Round 2 Tentative Seat Allotment Result is available on the official website of TNEA. candidates can check the allotment result through the login link available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the TNEA 2022 Round 2 Tentative Schedule.

Step 1: Visit the TNEA 2022 official website or click on the direct link available here

Step 2: Click on the TNEA 2022 Login link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the TNEA Registered Email ID and Password in the link provided

Step 4: The TNEA 2022 Round 2 tentative allotment list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment list and confirm the allotment to secure the admission

