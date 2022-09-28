    TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check at tneaonline.org

     TNEA 2022 Round 2 allotment list is now available on the official website. Students who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website to check the TNEA 2022 allotment list.

    Updated: Sep 28, 2022 15:39 IST
    TNEA 2022 Round 2 Tentative List

    TNEA 2022 Round 2 Allotment: The directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Counselling 2022 Round 2 Tentative Allotment Result on the official website. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 2 allotment process are required to confirm the allotment on or before September 29, 2022. 

    The TNEA Round 2 counselling 2022 was conducted for those students who were unable to secure an allotment in the first round. It must be noted that the seats of those who do not confirm their allotment before the mentioned date will be considered cancelled.

    Candidates can visit the official website tneaonline.org to check the TNEA 2022 Round 2 Allotment list. Candidates can also check the TNEA 2022 Round 2 allotment process through the direct link provided here. 

    TNEA Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link

    How to check the TNEA 2022 Round 2 Tentative Allotment Result

    The TNEA 2022 Round 2 Tentative Seat Allotment Result is available on the official website of TNEA. candidates can check the allotment result through the login link available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the TNEA 2022 Round 2 Tentative Schedule. 

    Step 1: Visit the TNEA 2022 official website or click on the direct link available here

    Step 2: Click on the TNEA 2022 Login link available on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the TNEA Registered Email ID and Password in the link provided

    Step 4: The TNEA 2022 Round 2 tentative allotment list will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the allotment list and confirm the allotment to secure the admission

