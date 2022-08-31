TNEA Counselling 2022: Special Category Provisional Allotment List released at tneaonline.org

TNEA Counselling 2022: TNEA 2022 Provisional Allotment for candidates from Special Reservation category students is now available on the official website. Students who have applied for the TNEA 2022 exams can visit the website to check the allotment results.

The TNEA 2022 provisional allotment result has been released for candidates from Differently Abled, Ex-Servicemen & Sports categories and those in the Government School Quota. To check the TNEA 2022 provisional allotment lust students are required to visit the official website - tneaonline.org. The provisional list will include the list of students who have applied for the TNEA 2022 through Special Reservation process and Government School 7.5% quota.

Students can also check in the TNEA 2022 Provisional allotment list through the link provided here.

TNEA 2022 Special Category Provisional Allotment List

Steps to check the TNEA 2022 Provisional Allotment List

The TNEA Special Category provisional allotment list is available on the login link on the website. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the allotment list.

Step 1: Visit the TNEA 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Login link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the email Id and password in the login link provided

Step 4: The Special Category provisional allotment list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TNEA 2022 provisional allotment list for further reference

TNEA 2022 Counselling has been postponed due to the NEET UG 2022 Results which are expected to be released on September 7, 2022 as per the NTA notification. The revised schedule for TNEA 2022 Counselling will also be made available soon by officials.

Also Read: NEET UG Answer Key 2022 (Postponed): Know When NTA will Release NEET Answer Key, OMR Sheets at neet.nta.nic.in