TNEA Counselling 2023, Round 2 Tentative Allotment Result Out, Confirm Allotment Until August 13

TNEA 2023 Counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education, (DoTE) Tamil Nadu has announced the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2023 round 2 provisional allotment result 2023 today, August 12, 2023. According to the official notification, the tentative allotment results for the second round have been announced. Candidates are required to log in and confirm their allotment before August 13, 2023. It must be noted that the allotment will stand cancelled incase students fail to confirm their allotment.

Those allotted seats are required to report to the college for admission within 5 days. When reporting for the admission process candidates are required to carry with them all necessary documents required for the admission procedure.

TNEA 2023 round 2 allotment result is available on the official website - tneaonline.org. Candidates can also check the TNEA 2023 round 2 allotment result through the direct link given here.

TNEA 2023 Round 2 Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Check TNEA 2023 Counselling Allotment

The round 2 allotment result for TNEA 2023 counselling is available on the official website of TNEA. To check the allotment result candidates are required to log in using their credentials. Follow the steps provided here to check the TNEA 2023 allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA

Step 2: Click on the TNEA 2023 login link

Step 3: Enter the email id and password in the link provided

Step 4: The TNEA 2023 allotment list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

