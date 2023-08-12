  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TNEA Counselling 2023, Round 2 Tentative Allotment Result Out, Confirm Allotment Until August 13

TNEA Counselling 2023, Round 2 Tentative Allotment Result Out, Confirm Allotment Until August 13

Directorate of Technical Education, (DoTE) Tamil Nadu has released the TNEA 2023 counselling round 2 allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the result through the link available here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 12, 2023 10:42 IST
TNEA Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Out
TNEA Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Out

TNEA 2023 Counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education, (DoTE) Tamil Nadu has announced the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2023 round 2 provisional allotment result 2023 today, August 12, 2023. According to the official notification, the tentative allotment results for the second round have been announced. Candidates are required to log in and confirm their allotment before August 13, 2023. It must be noted that the allotment will stand cancelled incase students fail to confirm their allotment.

Those allotted seats are required to report to the college for admission within 5 days. When reporting for the admission process candidates are required to carry with them all necessary documents required for the admission procedure. 

TNEA 2023 round 2 allotment result is available on the official website - tneaonline.org. Candidates can also check the TNEA 2023 round 2 allotment result through the direct link given here. 

TNEA 2023 Round 2 Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Check TNEA 2023 Counselling Allotment

The round 2 allotment result for TNEA 2023 counselling is available on the official website of TNEA. To check the allotment result candidates are required to log in using their credentials. Follow the steps provided here to check the TNEA 2023 allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA

Step 2: Click on the TNEA 2023 login link

Step 3: Enter the email id and password in the link provided

Step 4: The TNEA 2023 allotment list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

Also Read: NTA revises PhD entrance exam pattern 2023 for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU, check changes here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023