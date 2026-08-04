TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment for Upward Opted Out, Round 2 Choice Filling Open

TNEA Counselling 2026: TNEA counselling 2026 Round 1 provisional allotment for upward-opted candidates has been released. Along with this, the choice filling for Round 2 of counselling has commenced. Students between ranks 37977 and 131093 are eligible for Round 2 of counselling and can visit the official website to enter the choices.

The last date for candidates to submit the choices for Round 2 of seat allotment is August 5, 2026. Based on the choices, the tentative allotment result will be released on August 7, 2026. Candidates can confirm their tentative allotment between August 7 and 8, 2026. The

provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates will be released on August 9, 2026. The joining dates for accept and join candidates in colleges and reporting dates for accept and upward candidates in the TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC) are August 9 to 13, 2026.