TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment for Upward Opted Out, Round 2 Choice Filling Open
TNEA counselling 2026 round 2 choice-filling window is now open. Students can enter the choices for the second allotment round through the login link available on the official website.
TNEA Counselling 2026: TNEA counselling 2026 Round 1 provisional allotment for upward-opted candidates has been released. Along with this, the choice filling for Round 2 of counselling has commenced. Students between ranks 37977 and 131093 are eligible for Round 2 of counselling and can visit the official website to enter the choices.
The last date for candidates to submit the choices for Round 2 of seat allotment is August 5, 2026. Based on the choices, the tentative allotment result will be released on August 7, 2026. Candidates can confirm their tentative allotment between August 7 and 8, 2026. The
provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates will be released on August 9, 2026. The joining dates for accept and join candidates in colleges and reporting dates for accept and upward candidates in the TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC) are August 9 to 13, 2026.
Govt. Quota (7.5%) Counselling — Download Round 1 Allotment Order - Click Here
TNEA Round 2 Choice Filling - Click Here
TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule: Important Dates
|Category
|Dates
|Choice Filling
|August 3 to 5, 2026
|Tentative Allotment
|August 7, 2026
|Confirmation of Tentative Allotment
|August 7 to 8, 2026
|Release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for acceot and upward candidates
|August 9, 2026
|Joining dates for accept and join candidates in colleges and reporting dates for accept and upward candidates in TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC)
|August 9 to 13, 2026
|Release of Provisional allotment for upward opted candidates
|17.08.2026
TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling
The link for students to enter the choices for Round 2 of seat allotment is now available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for allotment
Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA counselling
Step 2: Click on the Round 2 Choice Filling link
Step 3: Log in with the email ID and password
Step 4: Click on Round 2 Choice Filling
Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference
Step 6: Review the choices entered
Step 7: Save and click on Submit
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.