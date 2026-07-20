TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins at tneaonline.org, Allotment Result on July 24

TNEA Counselling 2026: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 counselling choice-filling window opens today. Candidates eligible to participate in the first round of counselling can visit the official website to enter their choices for the allotment round.

According to the schedule released, the window for candidates to enter their choices for TNEA counselling 2026 will be available until July 22, 2026. Based on the choices entered, the tentative allotment and the confirmed final allotment result will be issued on July 24, 2026. Students entering the choices for the allotment round are advised to select the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment.

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TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling

The link for students to enter their choices for the first round of TNEA counselling is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to enter their choices