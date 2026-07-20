TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins at tneaonline.org, Allotment Result on July 24
The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has commenced the TNEA Round 1 counselling 2026 choice filling process. Candidates can apply for counselling online using the registration details.
TNEA Counselling 2026: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 counselling choice-filling window opens today. Candidates eligible to participate in the first round of counselling can visit the official website to enter their choices for the allotment round.
According to the schedule released, the window for candidates to enter their choices for TNEA counselling 2026 will be available until July 22, 2026. Based on the choices entered, the tentative allotment and the confirmed final allotment result will be issued on July 24, 2026. Students entering the choices for the allotment round are advised to select the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment.
Choice Filling Gvt Quota - Click Here
TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling
The link for students to enter their choices for the first round of TNEA counselling is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to enter their choices
Step 1: Visit the official TNEA counselling website
Step 2: Click on the Choice filling link
Step 3: Log in with the email ID and password
Step 4: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choices
Step 5: Review the choices entered
Step 6: Save and click on submit
TNEA Counselling 2026: What After Allotment Result?
After the TNEA counselling 2026 round 1 tentative and confirmed allotment is released, the provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates will be issued on July 26, 2026. Candidates allotted seats can accept and join colleges and report to colleges for acceptance, and upward candidates in TNEA facilitation will open from July 26 to 30, 2026. The provisional allotment for upward-opted candidates will be issued on August 3, 2026.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.