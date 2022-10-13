    TNEA Counselling Round 2 Provisional Allotment Released, Check at tneaonline.org

    TNEA Counselling Round 2 provisional allotment results for upward movement is now available on the official website. Candidates can check the provisional allotment results through the link available here.

    Updated: Oct 13, 2022 12:16 IST
    TNEA 2022 Round 2 Counselling allotment

    TNEA 2022 Round 2 Allotment: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 Provisional Allotment list for upward movement Round 2 candidates is now available online. Students can login through the candidate login link provided and download the allotment order. 

    TNEA has also enabled the choice filling for the Round 3 counselling candidates on the official login. Students can complete the choice-filling procedure by October 15, 2022, as per the schedule given. Students eligible for Round 2 and Round 3 counselling can visit the official website and complete the procedure as required within the time period provided. 

    TNEA 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List - Click Here

    TNEA 2022 Round 3 Choice Filling Link - Click Here

    How to download TNEA Counselling Round 2 Provisional Allotment 

    The link for candidates to check the provisional allotment for upward movement for TNEA 2022 Round 2 counselling is available in the candidate login link. Students can download the allotment order through the candidate login or follow the steps provided here.

    Step 1: Visit the TNEA official website

    Step 2: Click on the Candidate login link on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the registered email ID and Password in the link provided

    Step 4: Click on the Provisional allotment list link and download the allotment order

    Candidates eligible to participate in Round 3 of TNEA 2022 Caiunselling can visit the official website to complete the choice filling process for the round 3 counselling. Candidates will be allotted seats in round 3 counselling based on the choices entered by students in the choice filling procedure. 

