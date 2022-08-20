TNEA Counselling Schedule 2022 (OUT): Check TNEA 2022 Admissions Dates via official website - tneaonline.org

TNEA Counselling Schedule 2022 (OUT): As per the latest update, TNEA Counselling Schedule 2022 has been released for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Process. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Counselling 2022 schedule has been published online and made available to all the candidates online via the official website. Candidates who are seeking admission to BTech and BE Courses offered by the exam authority can check the complete TNEA 2022 Counselling Schedule online by logging onto the portal - tneaonline.org. Alternatively, a direct link to check and access TNEA Counselling 2022 Dates is also provided below, using which candidates can easily check the schedule:

According to the details shared by the counselling authority, the TNEA 2022 Counselling for Round 1 will be held from 25th August 2022 onwards for General Academic and Vocational Stream Students. On the other hand, the TNEA 2022 Counselling for special reservation category candidates will begin from 20th August 2022. The detailed schedule for General Academic and Vocational Candidates Round 1 of TNEA Counselling 2022 can be found below:

TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 1 (General Academic and Vocational) Event Date Choice Filling 25th to 27th August 2022 Release of tentative allotment 28th August 2022 by 10 AM Tentative allotment confirmation 28th to 29th August 2022 Release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates 30th August 2022 by 10 AM Joining dates for accept and join candidates 30th Aug to 7th Sept 2022 Release of provisional allotment for upward opted candidates 9th Sept 2022 by 10 AM

Candidates should note that in total, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu will be holding a total of 6 Rounds of TNEA 2022 Counselling for the recently held examination. TNEA 2022 Academic general counselling will continue until 23rd October 2022.

As per the details shared by DoTE, Tamil Nadu, the TNEA 2022 Special Reservation Counselling will begin from today - 20th August 2022 - Saturday. The exam authority will hold special reservation counselling for candidates from government schools. The TN Government has set aside special 7.5% quota for government school students in TNEA 2022 Counselling process. For more information, candidates are advised to view the schedule linked above.

