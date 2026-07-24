TNEA Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment Result 2026 (OUT); Confirm Your Allotment by July 25

TNEA Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has officially declared the TNEA 2026 Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment Result via their web portal tneaonline.org. General counseling for round one will be available for those candidates holding the general merit rank in between 1 and 37,976 and have already finalized their selections. Now, candidates can verify their allotment by logging into the web portal using their email ID and password.

As per the declaration of result, the willingness of candidates regarding allotment needs to be updated before the deadline of July 25, 2026. It is essential for candidates to respond with their options within the defined time frame because candidates who fail to respond within the time limit of July 25 will be automatically disqualified from the allotment. After confirmation of options, the provisional allotment order of candidates accepting their allotment will be generated on July 26, 2026, and they will be able to go for document verification and reporting to the respective college or TFC on July 30, 2026.