TNEA Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment Result 2026 (OUT); Confirm Your Allotment by July 25
TNEA Counselling 2026: DoTE Tamil Nadu has declared the TNEA 2026 Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment Result on tneaonline.org for rank holders 1–37,976. Candidates must submit their allotment confirmation response (Accept, Upgrade, or Decline) by July 25, 2026 (5:00 PM). Provisional allotment orders will be issued on July 26, 2026, followed by college reporting until July 30.
TNEA Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has officially declared the TNEA 2026 Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment Result via their web portal tneaonline.org. General counseling for round one will be available for those candidates holding the general merit rank in between 1 and 37,976 and have already finalized their selections. Now, candidates can verify their allotment by logging into the web portal using their email ID and password.
As per the declaration of result, the willingness of candidates regarding allotment needs to be updated before the deadline of July 25, 2026. It is essential for candidates to respond with their options within the defined time frame because candidates who fail to respond within the time limit of July 25 will be automatically disqualified from the allotment. After confirmation of options, the provisional allotment order of candidates accepting their allotment will be generated on July 26, 2026, and they will be able to go for document verification and reporting to the respective college or TFC on July 30, 2026.
How To Check The TNEA Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment Result 2026?
To Check The TNEA Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment Result 2026 follow the steps given below:
-
Start up your web browser and visit the official TNEA website at tneaonline.org.
-
Visit the "Candidate Login" section on the main page of the official TNEA portal site.
-
Login to the portal with your correct email ID and password credentials.
-
Go to the "TNEA 2026 Seat Allotment Result" section on your profile.
-
Check out your seat allotment details like college name, branch name, and allotment rank.
-
Choose your seat confirmation option and send it before July 25.
TNEA Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment Result 2026: Key Admission Dates (Round 1)
To see the important dates related to the TNEA round 1 seat allotment check the table given below:
|
Event
|
Schedule
|
Tentative Seat Allotment Declaration
|
July 24, 2026
|
Tentative Allotment Confirmation Window
|
July 24 – July 25, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|
Provisional Allotment (Accept & Join / Upward Candidates)
|
July 26, 2026
|
Physical Reporting at Allotted College / TFC
|
July 26 – July 30, 2026
|
Upward Movement Provisional Allotment
|
August 3, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.