TNEA Round 2 Counseling 2022 Registrations Commence at tneaonline.org, Get Direct Link Here

TNEA Round 2 Choice Filling: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Round 2 Counselling Registrations commence. According to the schedule available, the Provisional allotment for upward opted candidates and choice filling for TNEA 2nd round candidates will be enabled by 11:30 AM.

Those candidates who were not allotted seats in round 1 of TNEA counselling and are eligible to conitune with the TNEA 2022 Round 2 Counselling process can now visit the official website to complete the choice filling and locking procedure. The TNEA Round 2 Counselling Choice filling link is available on the official website - tneaonline.org.

TNEA Round 2 Choice Filling Link

According to the schedule provided, the last date for students to complete the choice filling process for TNEA Round 2 counselling is September 27, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website or click on the link given here to complete the TNEA Round 2 Counselling choice filling procedure.

TNEA 2022 Round 2 Choice Filling Process

To complete the TNEA 2022 Choice Filling Process for Round 2 candidates are required to visit the official website and first login using the credentials following which they can enter their choices.

During the TNEA 2022 Choice Filling process students need to enter their choices as per the order of preference for the seat allotment process. The TNEA 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment will be conducted based on the choices enter by the students in the choice filling process.

The TNEA 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results will be declared on the official website on September 28, 2022. Only those candidates who have applied for the Round 2 counselling procedure will be considered in the round 2 TNEA Seat Allotment process. Those candidates who have been allotted seats are required to confirm their seat allotment and complete the admissions by September 29, 2022.

Also Read: CUET PG Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed, Check at cuet.nta.nic.in