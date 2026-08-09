TNEA Round 2 Provisional Allotment 2026 Out: Check Direct Download Link, Next Steps
TNEA Round 2 Provisional Allotment 2026 has been released today, August 9. Candidates can check and download their allotment order through the official TNEA website tneaonline.org and complete the next admission formalities within the deadline.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TNEA Round 2 provisional seat allotment 2026 today, August 9. Candidates who participated in the second round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling can now check their allotment status and download the provisional allotment order through the official website, tneaonline.org.
The allotment has been released after candidates completed the Round 2 choice-filling and allotment confirmation process. The provisional allotment includes details of the college and engineering programme allotted to each candidate.
TNEA Round 2 Provisional Allotment 2026: Direct Link
Candidates can visit the official TNEA portal and log in to their individual candidate account to access the allotment order.
How To Download TNEA Round 2 Allotment Order?
Candidates can follow these steps to check their allotment:
1. Visit the official website tneaonline.org.
2. Click on the candidate login option.
3. Enter the required login credentials.
4. Open the Round 2 allotment order available on the dashboard.
5. Check the allotted college and branch details.
6. Download and save the provisional allotment order.
Candidates should keep a copy of the allotment order for the admission process.
TNEA Round 2 Allotment: What Next?
Candidates who have been allotted a seat and selected Accept and Join must download the provisional allotment order and report to the allotted college within the deadline. They must also complete the required admission formalities and fee payment.
Candidates who selected Accept and Upward will have to follow the instructions for upward movement and report to the designated TFC as specified. The official counselling procedure states that failure to report or pay the required fee can lead to cancellation of the allotment.
TNEA 2026 Round 2 Important Dates
- Round 2 tentative allotment: August 7, 2026
- Allotment confirmation: August 7 to 8, 2026
- Round 2 provisional allotment: August 9, 2026
- College/TFC reporting: August 9 to 13, 2026
Candidates are advised to check their allotment order carefully and complete the required admission process within the deadline to avoid losing their allotted seat.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.