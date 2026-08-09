TNEA Round 2 Provisional Allotment 2026 Out: Check Direct Download Link, Next Steps

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TNEA Round 2 provisional seat allotment 2026 today, August 9. Candidates who participated in the second round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling can now check their allotment status and download the provisional allotment order through the official website, tneaonline.org.

The allotment has been released after candidates completed the Round 2 choice-filling and allotment confirmation process. The provisional allotment includes details of the college and engineering programme allotted to each candidate.

TNEA Round 2 Provisional Allotment 2026: Direct Link

Candidates can visit the official TNEA portal and log in to their individual candidate account to access the allotment order.