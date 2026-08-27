TNEA Round 3 Counselling 2026: Last Date to Report Today, Aug 27 on tneaonline.org; Check Documents Required

TNEA Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been released. Today, August 27, 2026, is the last day for candidates to report physically at campus for TNEA Round 3 counselling process. The seat allotment details and confirmation options can be accessed by logging into the official TNEA website, tneaonline.org. Candidates who received a seat allotment must report to their assigned engineering college or a TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC) before 5:00 PM. Candidates are required to bring their original certificates, mark sheets, and the allotment order to make sure their admission is confirmed. They should complete these necessary steps without fail to avoid any issues with their final admission status.

TNEA Round 3 Counselling 2026: Highlights

Candidates can check out the table below for major highlights on TNEA Round 3 Counselling 2026: