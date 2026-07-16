TNLEA Rank List 2026 Released at tnlea.com, Check Seat Allotment Details, Important Dates and More

TNLEA Rank List 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the lateral entry rank list for TNEA 2026 today, July 16, 2026. Candidates can check their rank status on the official website at tnlea.com. Candidates will require their email ID and password to check and download the merit list online for the special counselling held from July 16 to 17, 2026.

How to download for TNEA Rank List 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download for TNEA Rank List online:

Visit the counselling portal at tnlea.com. Press on the User Login button. Enter your details and log in. In the dashboard, click on the TNEA Rank List 2026. Review and download the rank list.

DIRECT LINK - TNLEA Rank List 2026

What After the Release of TNEA 2026 Rank List?

Allotted candidates will need to complete online registration, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment on the official counselling portal to proceed with the admission process. The counselling will be conducted for admission to the second year of engineering courses.