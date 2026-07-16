TNLEA Rank List 2026 Released at tnlea.com, Check Seat Allotment Details, Important Dates and More
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the lateral entry rank list for TNEA 2026 today, July 16, 2026 on the official website at tnlea.com. Candidates will require their email ID and password to check and download the merit list online.
TNLEA Rank List 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the lateral entry rank list for TNEA 2026 today, July 16, 2026. Candidates can check their rank status on the official website at tnlea.com. Candidates will require their email ID and password to check and download the merit list online for the special counselling held from July 16 to 17, 2026.
How to download for TNEA Rank List 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download for TNEA Rank List online:
- Visit the counselling portal at tnlea.com.
- Press on the User Login button.
- Enter your details and log in.
- In the dashboard, click on the TNEA Rank List 2026.
- Review and download the rank list.
DIRECT LINK - TNLEA Rank List 2026
What After the Release of TNEA 2026 Rank List?
Allotted candidates will need to complete online registration, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment on the official counselling portal to proceed with the admission process. The counselling will be conducted for admission to the second year of engineering courses.
Documents Required for TNEA Lateral Entry 2026 Counselling
Candidates will need to keep the following list of documents for TNEA Lateral Entry 2026 Counselling process:
- Candidate’s Name
- E-mail ID
- Phone number
- Community/Caste certificate
- Special Reservation Request Certificate
- Registration fee Details
- Aadhar number
- Academic details
Students are advised to keep their original documents around for the counselling process as well as three photocopies of them as well.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.