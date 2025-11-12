Education News Today in English November 12th 2025: Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2025, Role of KVs and JNVs, and More

Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector.

Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas: Key Pillars of India’s Vision for Equitable Education

The Indian education system is prominently driven by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), two national school networks under the Ministry of Education. They serve over 15 lakh students across the country, promoting equity and quality in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Both systems are fully Central Government-funded. For academic year 2024-25, NVS received a total of Rs. 6,000.83 crore. Recent milestones include the Union Cabinet approving 57 new KVs and 28 new NVs.