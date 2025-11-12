Education News Today in English November 12th 2025: Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2025, Role of KVs and JNVs, and More

Key Points
- Check the top latest news bulletins on education today, November 12, 2025.
- The news bulletins comprise international, national, and regional developments.
- Students can find the latest opportunities in education and careers here.
Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector.
Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas: Key Pillars of India’s Vision for Equitable Education
The Indian education system is prominently driven by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), two national school networks under the Ministry of Education. They serve over 15 lakh students across the country, promoting equity and quality in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Both systems are fully Central Government-funded. For academic year 2024-25, NVS received a total of Rs. 6,000.83 crore. Recent milestones include the Union Cabinet approving 57 new KVs and 28 new NVs.
Both KVS and NVS have embraced digital transformation aligned with NEP 2020, implementing smart classrooms, AI-based tools, and digital labs. KVS updated its ICT framework in October 2025, equipping 90% of schools with smart classrooms. NVS established 9,417 smart classrooms and 312 digital language labs under the PM SHRI Project.
KVS and NVS are committed to providing quality education for everyone, by building better facilities, using technology for learning, and following the new NEP 2020 guidelines. This helps bridge the rural-urban divide, eventually strengthening nation-building.
Sahitya Akademi to present Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2025 on November 14
The Sahitya Akademi will host the annual Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2025 ceremony on Friday at the Triveni Auditorium, New Delhi, celebrating excellence in children’s literature across 24 Indian languages. The awards will be presented by Sahitya Akademi President Madhav Kaushik, with celebrated Gujarati writer Varsha Das as the Chief Guest.
The winners this year include Surendra Mohan Das (Assamese, poetry), Tridib Kumar Chattopadhyay (Bengali, stories), Binay Kumar Brahma (Bodo, stories), P.L. Parihar ‘Shauq’ (Dogri, poetry), Nitin Kushalappa MP (English, stories), and Kirtida Brahmbhatt (Gujarati, poetry). Other notable awardees are Susheel Shukla (Hindi, non-fiction), K. Shivalingappa Handihal (Kannada, short stories), Izhar Mubashir (Kashmiri, short stories), Nayana Adarkar (Konkani, stories), Munni Kamat (Maithili, short stories), Sreejith Moothedath (Malayalam, novel), and Shanto M. (Manipuri, play). The list also features Suresh Govindrao Sawant (Marathi, poetry), Sangmu Lepcha (Nepali, novel), Rajakishore Parhi (Odia, poetry), Pali Khadim (Amrit Pal Singh) (Punjabi, novel), Bhogilal Patidar (Rajasthani, play), Preeti R. Pujara (Sanskrit, poetry), Haralal Murmu (Santali, poetry), Heena Agnani ‘Heer’ (Sindhi, poetry), Vishnupuram Sarvanan (Tamil, novel), Gangisetty Sivakumar (Telugu, story), and Ghazanfar Iqbal (Urdu, articles).
The Bal Sahitya Puraskar promotes quality writing for children across India's linguistic and cultural landscape.
