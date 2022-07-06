Tripura 10th Result 2022 (Declared): Get List of Websites To Check TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result Here

Tripura 10th Result Link Active

Tripura 10th Result 2022, TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result: The The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the class 10th or Madyamik result in online mode today. The Tripura 10th Board result has been announced at 12 PM, however the link will be activated at 12. 30 PM. Students who appeared for the TBSE class 10th exam can check their respective results at these websites - tbse.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in, jagranjosh.com.

The board will announce the TBSE Madhyamik (10th) results, pass percentage and overall result statistics. As per the details shared by the board, around 43,294 students appeared in the Tripura Class 10 exam 2022.

Check TBSE 10th (Madhyamik) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Where To Check the Tripura 10th Board Result 2022?

Around 43,294 students are waiting for their TBSE class 10th exam results. Once announced, students can check the same on the official website. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too -

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

jagranjosh.com

How To Check and Download Tripura 10th Result 2022?

Students can easily access the result by following these steps:

1st Step - Go to the official website.

2nd Step - Click on results tab, on the homepage.

3rd Step - From the dropdown menu, select Tripura Board

4th Step - Click on TBSE Board 10th Result 2022.

5th Step - A login window will appear, enter the roll number.

6th Step - The result will be displayed on the screen.