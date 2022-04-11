Tripura Board Term 2 Exam Time Table Released, Check schedule and related details here

TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board of Secondary Education has announced the dates for the TBSE class 10 and 12 Term 2 exams on the official website. According to the schedule available on the official website, the Tripura board class 10 Term 2 exams will commence on April 18, 2022, while the Class 12 Term 2 Exams will begin on May 2, 2022.

Students appearing for the TBSE Term 2 class 10 and 12 examinations can visit the official website of the Tripura Board to check the complete schedule of the exams. The examinations will be conducted in the afternoon session for the class 10 and 12 students. The exams are scheduled for a duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes and will be held from 12 Noon to 1:45 PM.

Tripura board class 10 and 12 Term 2 exam schedule is available on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in. Candidates can also check the exam schedule through the direct link given here.

TBSE Term 2 Exam Time Table 2022

The Tripura board Term 2 class 10 and 12 exams will conclude on May 6 and June 1, 2022, respectively. The results of the Term 2 board exams will be released after the compilation of the scores of both the term exams.

According to media reports, close to 43,180 students are expected to appear for the Tripura Board Class 10 Term 2 exams while 28,000 students will be appearing for the TBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams.

The board conducted the TBSE Term 1 exam for class 10 and 12 students from December 15 and 16, 2022, respectively. The results of the Tripura Board Term 1 exam were announced to the students on February 28, 2022.

