    Tripura Education Minister Revises Rules for Govt Aided Schools, Check Details Here

    Tripura state government has introduced changes in the rules for government-aided schools. The rules have been changed with the aim to provide quality education to students. Check the complete details here.

    Updated: Nov 22, 2022 20:03 IST
    Tripura Government School Rules
    Tripura Government Schools: The Tripura Government has introduced uplifting changes in the rules and regulations for government-aided schools. The major aim of these changes is to provide quality education and ensure that government-aided schools will be regulated as government schools, as proposed by the Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath. 

    According to the media reports, the school managing committee will establish a committee like the Tripura Teachers’ Recruitment Board. Under the amended rule, govt-aided schools will conduct teachers’ recruitment through the Teachers Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT). 

    However, the recruitment process must achieve the student-teacher ratio as specified for govt-aided schools. The Tripura Govt Education Minister said that the new rule sanctions the transfer of teachers to the nearby govt-aided schools as per the situation and demand arises.

    Following are the changes brought for Govt-aided Schools- 

    • Govt-aided schools will be evaluated every five years
    • On discovery of any faults in the working of govt-aided schools, that school will be given a certain amount of time to rectify
    • If the school fails to correct these faults, then the particular school will be merged with the nearby govt educational institution
    • Post Graduate teacher is eligible to become an assistant headmaster on completion of 7 years of service
    • The assistant headmaster will be promoted to the headmaster on completion of 1 year of service
    • If there is an excess number of teachers in the school, then they will be transferred to the nearest govt-aided school
    • The transfer of teachers will be decided by the school managing committee through discussion

    The main reason for bringing out such new changes to the govt-aided schools is the outdated system. Rules for the authoritative management of Tripura govt-aided schools were put forward by the Education department. 

