Tripura Education Minister Revises Rules for Govt Aided Schools, Check Details Here

Tripura Government Schools: The Tripura Government has introduced uplifting changes in the rules and regulations for government-aided schools. The major aim of these changes is to provide quality education and ensure that government-aided schools will be regulated as government schools, as proposed by the Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

According to the media reports, the school managing committee will establish a committee like the Tripura Teachers’ Recruitment Board. Under the amended rule, govt-aided schools will conduct teachers’ recruitment through the Teachers Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT).

However, the recruitment process must achieve the student-teacher ratio as specified for govt-aided schools. The Tripura Govt Education Minister said that the new rule sanctions the transfer of teachers to the nearby govt-aided schools as per the situation and demand arises.

Following are the changes brought for Govt-aided Schools-

Govt-aided schools will be evaluated every five years

On discovery of any faults in the working of govt-aided schools, that school will be given a certain amount of time to rectify

If the school fails to correct these faults, then the particular school will be merged with the nearby govt educational institution

Post Graduate teacher is eligible to become an assistant headmaster on completion of 7 years of service

The assistant headmaster will be promoted to the headmaster on completion of 1 year of service

If there is an excess number of teachers in the school, then they will be transferred to the nearest govt-aided school

The transfer of teachers will be decided by the school managing committee through discussion

The main reason for bringing out such new changes to the govt-aided schools is the outdated system. Rules for the authoritative management of Tripura govt-aided schools were put forward by the Education department.

