Tripura NEET Counselling 2023: Registrations Begin for Round 2; Apply at dmeonline.tripura.gov.in

Tripura NEET Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education has started the registrations for Round 2. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: dmeonline.tripura.gov.in.

Updated: Aug 16, 2023 18:42 IST
Tripura NEET Counselling 2023: Directorate of Medical Education, Tripura has begun the registrations for NEET Counselling 2023 round 2 today: August 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply on the official website: dmeonline.tripura.gov.in to participate in the counselling process. It must be noted that the last date to register is August 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, the authorities have released the complete Tripura NEET Counselling 2023 schedule along with the seat matrix on the official website. The counselling session is being conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BASLP seats.

Tripura NEET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Registration Window

August 16 to 18, 2023 (12 noon)

Publication of merit list

August 21, 2023

Choice filling window

August 22 to 24, 2023

Seat allocation result

August 29, 2023

Nomination to be collected from DME office by candidates allotted seats

August 31, 2023, to September 2, 2023

Document verification and reporting

September 1 to 4, 2023

How to Apply for Tripura NEET Counselling 2023 Round 2?

Follow the below instructions to register for the second round:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dmeonline.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, choose a course from new user registration

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Tripura NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Fee

Check out the registration fee for different categories below:

Category

Registration Fee (INR)

General, OBC-NCL (State Domicile)

2,000

General-EWS – OBC-NCL (Non Domicile)

1,800

SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender

1,500

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
