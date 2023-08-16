Tripura NEET Counselling 2023: Registrations Begin for Round 2; Apply at dmeonline.tripura.gov.in

Tripura NEET Counselling 2023: Directorate of Medical Education, Tripura has begun the registrations for NEET Counselling 2023 round 2 today: August 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply on the official website: dmeonline.tripura.gov.in to participate in the counselling process. It must be noted that the last date to register is August 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, the authorities have released the complete Tripura NEET Counselling 2023 schedule along with the seat matrix on the official website. The counselling session is being conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BASLP seats.

Tripura NEET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Registration Window August 16 to 18, 2023 (12 noon) Publication of merit list August 21, 2023 Choice filling window August 22 to 24, 2023 Seat allocation result August 29, 2023 Nomination to be collected from DME office by candidates allotted seats August 31, 2023, to September 2, 2023 Document verification and reporting September 1 to 4, 2023

How to Apply for Tripura NEET Counselling 2023 Round 2?

Follow the below instructions to register for the second round:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dmeonline.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, choose a course from new user registration

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Tripura NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Fee

Check out the registration fee for different categories below:

Category Registration Fee (INR) General, OBC-NCL (State Domicile) 2,000 General-EWS – OBC-NCL (Non Domicile) 1,800 SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender 1,500

